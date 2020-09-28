Rooted Carrot Co-op Market announces future location for grocery

CEDAR FALLS -- Rooted Carrot Co-op Market, formerly Cedar Falls Food Co-op, has found its future location for a grocery store at 123 Seventh St.
“We’re super excited to reach this phase. A lot of hard work has gone into this, and we’re excited for our local food producers and our community,” said Jodie Huegerich, market president.
The location was announced Monday evening at a Facebook Live event.
A church building currently on the site will be torn down later this fall to make way for a new two-story building housing two retail storefronts on the main level and 15 residential apartments on the second floor. One of those storefronts will be the Rooted Carrot Co-op Market.
Although the food co-op will not own the building, the location is “exactly where our market studies identified that a grocery would be the most successful in the greater metro area,” she said. Studies took into account competition in the marketplace, traffic on Main Street and the visibility and convenience of being located near the downtown area.
Developer on the building project is Brent Dahlstrom. No opening date has been set.
The Rooted Carrot will have approximately 7,500 square feet of space with the entrance/exit located at the southwest corner of the building, near the parking lot. There will be 23 parking spots behind the building for co-op customers and street-side parking on Seventh Street facing the storefront.
“There are some wonderful details being worked on by the site and operation committees of what the market will look like. We’ll offer local organic food -- shelf-stable and produce items, meats, honey, coffee -- with a very large emphasis on local producers,” Huegerich said.
For the past seven years, the co-op has worked toward securing financial support and capital with the goal of opening a full-service, community-owned grocery store in Cedar Falls. The co-op has grown steadily and now has 1,062 members. Membership expands beyond Cedar Falls, including members in Waterloo, Elk Run Heights, Evansdale, Hudson, Waverly, Janesville, Independence, Grundy Center, Dike, Jesup, New Hampton, Tripoli and Traer.
Membership is a one-time, single share at $200.
Huegerich said the co-op expects to launch a capital campaign in January to raise other sources of funding. In addition, the public can make donations to a fund set up at Northeast Iowa Community Foundation to assist with expenses.
The grocery store is a first step in the co-op’s long range plans, possibly satellite locations and a food truck, among their ideas. The name change took place in July to convey a more regional image.
More details can be found at www.facebook.com/CedarFalls.Coop.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.