Rooted Carrot Co-op Market announces future location for grocery

CEDAR FALLS -- Rooted Carrot Co-op Market, formerly Cedar Falls Food Co-op, has found its future location for a grocery store at 123 Seventh St.

“We’re super excited to reach this phase. A lot of hard work has gone into this, and we’re excited for our local food producers and our community,” said Jodie Huegerich, market president.

The location was announced Monday evening at a Facebook Live event.

A church building currently on the site will be torn down later this fall to make way for a new two-story building housing two retail storefronts on the main level and 15 residential apartments on the second floor. One of those storefronts will be the Rooted Carrot Co-op Market.

Although the food co-op will not own the building, the location is “exactly where our market studies identified that a grocery would be the most successful in the greater metro area,” she said. Studies took into account competition in the marketplace, traffic on Main Street and the visibility and convenience of being located near the downtown area.

Developer on the building project is Brent Dahlstrom. No opening date has been set.