Rooted Carrot Co-op committed to finding new site in Cedar Falls

CEDAR FALLS — Rooted Carrot Co-op Market officials say they are looking at multiple potential sites for the planned $2.89 million brick-and-mortar store.

A previous proposal to construct the building at the corner of Seventh and Main streets fell apart in March largely because of parking-related issues and some confusion about the newly adopted downtown zoning code.

Rooted Carrot is a community-owned grocery store that seeks to enhance the health and well-being of the greater Cedar Valley, according to its mission statement.

“It’s hard to say whether we’re close” to finalizing plans for a new site, said Tom Wickersham, a board member and founder. “Because we’ve been up and down this roller coaster before.”

The co-op continues to look for a site that can accommodate a 7,000-square-foot grocery store operation which has good access and visibility in or around downtown Cedar Falls, Wickersham said.

Lots at West Fork Crossing in Cedar Falls could become available next summer CEDAR FALLS — West Fork Crossing will soon have lots developed for single family homes north…

“Starting a $3 million dollar business is not an easy task and there have been multiple obstacles – but ones that we’ve seen other co-ops face,” Wickersham said.

“This is one of the largest grassroots efforts ever seen in Cedar Falls,” he added. “We’ve been astonished by the community support and buy-in, and we’re confident more than 25,000 volunteer hours will lead to a successful outcome.”

The potential for a co-op market in Cedar Falls was dreamt up about a decade ago after Roots Market closed on Main Street in 2012.

“It left a void in the community. And people felt it was time to capitalize on a successful business model, one that would suitably meet the community’s needs,” Wickersham said.

A total of 75 community members showed up to the first meeting about the possible venture that was first named the “Cedar Falls Food Co-op” and was incorporated in 2014, said Wickersham.

Developer Brent Dahlstrom proposed constructing a new building at 123 W. Seventh St. That led to the demolition of the old First Baptist Church at the end of last year.

If built, it would have housed the co-op and other tenants at the Main Street corner.

“The building on 7th and Main was a lost opportunity in part because of an unmet agreement that was pitched to the developer if underground parking was pursued and in part because of confusion regarding when the new downtown code would take effect for a project already submitted,” said Kate Dunning, another board member, in a statement to The Courier.

Dunning said the co-op asked if the new code would apply to a project submitted before the ordinance was adopted. But a response was not provided until after the plans were submitted and it indicated “that the project would not be reviewed due to the code change.”

“Rooted Carrot supports the new code and the research and work involved in implementation and we’re proud to be seeking roots in Cedar Falls and we continue to seek partnership with the city to add local grocery to the impressive lineup of all things Cedar Falls,” Dunning said.

In addition to the former parking requirements not being met, Karen Howard, city planning and community services manager, noted in a statement there were concerns from Community Main Street and other members of the public about the lack of parking in the plans.

City staff offered “several suggestions” on how the project could be revised to meet the requirements.

“It was not until Oct. 25, 2021 when a revised plan was submitted to the city. New zoning rules were adopted on Nov. 1, 2021. The new code opened up new possibilities for development and city staff has offered to assist the developer in refining their plans for the site,” Howard said.

In a video update in March, the co-op said the “real sticking point” with the new code was that “80 percent of the lot lines fronting the three streets (Washington, 7th and Main) would need to be occupied by a physical building. That is to say parking or a driveway to parking could only front 20% of the linear feet along those lot lines.”

As a result, the building would need to be shaped like an extended “U” and parking would need to be on the interior of the lot, accessed by a driveway, according to the update. “The simple fact” is a grocery store needs to be rectangular or square in shape in order to be “financially and operationally feasible.”

In the meantime, while searching for a new site, the team also is working to grow its owner-member base, recruit volunteers, negotiate bank loans, and update those interested in the venture on social media, Wickersham said.

Hawkeye Community College president gets 3% raise The Board of Trustees approved President Todd Holcomb’s new salary of $262,135 on Tuesday night as part of a modification to his three-year rolling contract.

He noted that the Rooted Carrot has raised about 45% of its $1.75 million capital campaign goal, between donations and interest-earning loans.

The push for funds has been “quiet” since last summer, he said. And the campaign will not again go “public” until a new site is selected and its stakeholders “feels confident” about it.

And while not publicly pushing to raise funds, it welcomes more owner-members and financial contributions.

Wickersham said the co-op has about 1,200 member-owners, a majority of whom live in Black Hawk County and eight surrounding counties.

“While we do not have the brick-and-mortar store yet, member-owners already receive benefits ranging from business partner discounts to having a vote and say in how the store will be,” according to its website. “Your input could influence this community more than anything you’ve ever done before.”

The Rooted Carrot will be like “most other food co-ops started in the last 20 years,” said Wickersham, and will incorporate “national models for efficiency and smart practices.”

But the team will look to develop some unique programs and services, possibly like a food truck.

Once up and running, it will be operated by 13 employees, Wickersham said.

And when fully “matured” in about seven years, he said it will employ 22 people.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.