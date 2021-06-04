Roofing workers escape injury in propane truck fire outside Waterloo bowling alley

WATERLOO – Employees of a Cedar Rapids roofing company escaped injury when a truck carrying propane tanks caught fire outside a Waterloo bowling alley Friday morning.

Roofers were finishing up for the day at Cadillac Lanes Bowling Center, 650 LaPorte Road, when a worker noticed the truck, carrying five recently filled 100-pound tanks used to heat roofing asphalt, had caught fire.

The employee ran for safety. Neighbors behind the bowling alley heard the explosion. Black some could be seen for miles at the propane truck became engulfed in flames, which began to spread to a utility truck parked next to it.

Crews with Waterloo Fire Rescue pulled into the lot and used a water cannon mounted on a firetruck to douse the flames from a safe distance.

“It as a quick knock down, we used a blitz attack with our deck gun,” said Battalion Chief Ben Petersen.

The cannon made it possible for firefighters on foot to approach with hoses. In all, eight trucks and 18 firefighters responded.

No injuries were reported, and no damage was reported to Cadillac Lanes. Petersen cleared the business to open.

A residence behind the alley had minor vinyl siding damage to a garage, Petersen said.