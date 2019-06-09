EVANSDALE — It was a love so hot they held the wedding in a fire station.
Trey Manthey-Lamon and Morgan Nie tied the knot Saturday at the Evansdale Community Response Center in a nod to the young couple’s passion for helping others through emergency services.
Manthey-Lamon is a volunteer firefighter on the Evansdale department, while Nie volunteers as an emergency medical technician for the Dysart Ambulance Service.
When the time came to take their marriage vows, they thought the firehouse would be the perfect location.
“It was kind of both of our ideas,” Nie said. “We didn’t want the big traditional church wedding.”
But Nie admitted being a bit nervous about whether a fire call might interrupt the ceremony or create some extra preparation. “I didn’t want to wash fire trucks before the wedding,” she said.
Manthey-Lamon said it wasn’t easy to pull the ceremony together.
“I thought it would be kind of cool to do it down at the fire department,” he said. “But it took me two tries to get the OK from the city.”
City Council members initially rejected the request, he said. The council unanimously approved it when Fire Chief Ryan Phillips offered his endorsement and reminded them Manthey-Lamon volunteers his time to serve the community.
“I asked around and nobody could remember anybody doing anything like this before,” Phillips said. “They wanted to do a firefighter-themed wedding and somebody made a joke that I should do the ceremony.”
So he did, going online to get ordained.
Phillips conducted the ceremony Saturday, ending his part by saying: “By the power vested in my by the great state of Iowa — and the internet — I now pronounce you husband and wife.”
The marriage took place on the floor of the firehouse with engines 201 and 202 as the backdrop. The bride and groom walked down an aisle outlined by fire hoses, while rubber firefighter boots served as flower arrangement holders.
Manthey-Lamon sported his Class A firefighter uniform during the ceremony, but Nie wore a traditional wedding dress.
The only hitch, ironically, was a problem starting a fire. One of the groomsmen came to the rescue with a lighter during the unity candle portion of the ceremony.
The newlyweds plan to keep living in Evansdale and serving as volunteer public safety officers. They’re pushing off their honeymoon, a trip to Alaska, until their one-year anniversary.
While members of both families attended the wedding, most of the Evansdale Fire Department staff showed up to support their colleagues, too. It may have been a fortunate situation for someone.
Shortly after the ceremony ended, the department received a cardiac arrest call. Several firefighters and an EMT, already in uniform on the scene, jumped quickly into an ambulance and sped off to help.
