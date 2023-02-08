CEDAR FALLS — As one of the world’s most romantic instruments, the violin has the sublime power to zing hearts with Cupid’s golden dart.
“The violin has always had multiple personalities since its very beginning. It’s a virtuosic instrument that expresses the beauty of the human soul. How the violin sings has a unique and really beautiful sound like the human voice, and it has its own soul as well,” said Erik Rohde, director of orchestral studies at the University of Northern Iowa.
Violinist Rohde will be joined by UNI School of Music faculty artists Sang Koh, on violin, and Sean Botkin, on piano, in a romantic Valentine’s Day concert at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Hearst Center for the Arts, 304 W. Seerley Blvd. The Cedar Valley Chamber Music ensemble will perform an evening of classical music from the Romantic era. Refreshments will follow the free concert.
“It’s such a nice opportunity, the perfect date for people who want to do something special, and it’s a nice chance for us to share some of the music we love. It will be an elegant, lovely evening,” said Rohde.
He described the concert’s programming as “eclectic – fun in both the selection of music and the chance to see not just one person playing or two people playing together, but a variety of combinations. That will make the evening interesting.”
The ensemble will showcase a variety of repertoire, such as Moszkowski’s lush Suite for 2 Violins and Piano. “One of the reasons we programmed this piece is, it’s very romantic, in a romantic style. But to me, it is the interplay between the two violins that is like a conversation,” said Koh.
That interplay demands that the violinists listen and respond to each other, creating a sense of give and take between the violinists and provide emotional depth to the music.
Audiences appreciate the violin’s range of sound, Koh said, which gives the instrument a singing quality in high and low registers and “many colors that expand the imagination of the listener.”
Hunter Capoccioni, CVCM founder and artistic director, said the ensemble’s concert is “a smart way to introduce audiences to chamber music” and the intimate setting “will add to the level of romance for Valentine’s couples. It’s also a great way to get to know the artists in the area who are out there doing music. It’s nice to know the Hearst is there, hosting these kinds of events.”
Several pieces written by Austrian-born American violinist and composer Fritz Kreisler, known for his expressive and romantic phrasing, are on the program, along with music by Norwegian composer and pianist Edvard Grieg, considered a leading Romantic-era composer. Ralph Vaughn Williams’ pastoral “The Lark Ascending,” will be performed by Koh.
The masterpiece evokes nostalgic images of the rolling, green British countryside and was composed in 1914, before the outbreak of World War I. Often described as “a symbol of the calm before the storm,” Koh describes it as “a very beautiful piece” that the violinist interprets as eliciting such life experiences as falling in love and heartbreak.
“It alludes to a lark flying, the way we perceive birds in flight. Every time I play it, it captures the fleeting moments of life that are special. Love is like that,” Koh said.
Melody's memorable stories from 2022
It’s like a being a parent asked to choose their favorite child. “They’re all my favorites” is the standard response, or occasionally, “it depends on which day.”
When reporters were asked to choose their five favorite stories for 2022, my first thought was “how do I narrow the list?” It came down to a good narrative and the joy and inspiration I got from the people I interviewed.
These are the stories that are closest to my heart.
University of Northern Iowa professor emeritus and former Courier columnist Scott Cawelti tipped me off about Phil Pirages. Pirages, 77, is one of the nation’s most-respected rare book dealers and author of the new “Booked by Fate.” Now an Oregonian, Pirages graduated from Cedar Falls High School and UNI in the 1960’s. In our phone interview, Pirages described his “exotic” adventures in the esoteric world of medieval illuminated manuscripts, first editions and slightly tatty but charming collectible books. I could almost smell the sweet, musty old books as I wrote the story published earlier this month.
Cherie Dargan captured my imagination with the first heartwarming book in her five-part “Grandmother’s Treasures” series, “The Gift.” It was inspired by her marvelous collection of antique quilts and other heirlooms and the strong women in her family, especially her mom and aunts, who have been Dargan’s lodestars.
Milo Mead’s stunning domed clock cathedral was an impressive creation by the Cedar Falls woodworker. I wrote about the project last spring, detailing the 800 hours he spent drawing, designing, sawing and assembling the elaborate clock. It stands 5 ½ feet tall, measures 35 inches square, has multiple floors, detailed fretwork and a clock pendulum that chimes the hour.
In January, I wrote about Kevin Dill’s inspiring work as an advocate for all forms of dementia. Dill was diagnosed with Lewy Body Dementia, a degenerative and progressive form of dementia, nearly four years ago. Since retiring as director of Black Hawk County Veterans Affairs, Dill has devoted his efforts to hosting golf tournaments and other events for Dementia Friendly Cedar Valley and veteran’s projects. He also paints as a form of therapy and sells the artwork.
What could be more fun than hearing a bunch of young musicians mastering the monster guitar riff and raw power of AC/DC’s “Back in Black”? In August, I covered Amp Camp, the innovative summer music camp that is UNI’s version of “School of Rock.” Kids learn to play guitar, bass, drums and keyboards and sing rock, hip-hop, R&B, country and pop music. They break into bands, and Mutual Shock blew me away with their enthusiasm and talent.
