CONRAD – A rollover and subsequent car crash about four miles north of Conrad sent one person to the hospital Thursday morning.

Brenden Van Gorp, 18, of Bondurant, was driving a 2005 Ford Focus around 7 a.m. on Highway 14 when the vehicle struck some snow that caused the car to roll over on its top, which then caused a whiteout condition.

JoAnne Hanson, 61, of Dike, also was driving southbound on Highway 14 in 2017 Chevrolet Cruze and crashed into Van Gorp on the roadway.

Van Gorp was taken to Grundy County Memorial Hospital for minor injuries.

The accident remains under investigation by the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office. Assisting agencies included B-Certs, Conrad Fire, Beaman Fire and Unity Point Paramedics-Marshalltown.

Copy Editor/Staff Writer

Staff Writer at the Courier

