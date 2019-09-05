{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO – No serious injuries were reported in a rollover accident in downtown Waterloo on Thursday afternoon.

The two-vehicle crash happened around 4 p.m. at the intersection of East Sixth and Sycamore streets. Details about the collision weren’t immediately available.

