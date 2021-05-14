Roles left to fill in Waterloo Community Playhouse's outdoor show 'Midsummer's Night Dream'

WATERLOO – Love will be in the air when Waterloo Community Playhouse/Black Hawk Children’s Theatre performers return this summer to the Cedar Valley Arboretum and Botanic Garden to perform Shakespeare’s “Midsummer Night’s Dream.”
The romantic, fantastical show will be performed in the rose garden at the arboretum July 28-Aug. 1. Shows are at 6:30 p.m. except Aug. 1 at 2 p.m.
And there are roles left to fill, said Director Anita Ross. Auditions will be conducted remotely via Zoom or Google Hangouts and are due by Saturday. She also will accept video auditions.
“This was the show we were going to do at the Arboretum last summer, but we’d just gotten rehearsals started when COVID-19 shut us down. We decided to remount the show this year, using the same cast, as much as possible. About 60 to 65% of the performers are returning to the show, but we have openings if anyone is interested in being involved,” Ross said.
Rehearsals will begin outdoors in June, following COVID protocols.
The arboretum location is ideal for Shakespeare’s comedy about love, said Ross, who performed and taught with the Cincinnati Shakespeare Company. “The gardens are so lovely, it elevates everything automatically and gives audiences a sense that something could happen here,” such as being inhabited by fairies who manipulate humans in love in Shakespeare’s tale.
Such a natural setting will keep stage sets “as sparse as possible,” Ross explained. “There will be a few pieces that we’ll pull in to help create settings for each of the scenes, and other than that, we’ll have set pieces that are easily moved on and off and use lighting effects to add a layer of magical romanticism that fits the show.”
Music also will be used to enhance the scenes.
Ross is excited about “welcoming people back into our space to enjoy what our actors have to offer. I nearly leapt for joy when I heard the first full-belly audience laugh 30 seconds into a recent performance of BHCT’s ‘The Imaginators.’ It’s such a wonderful way to feel the love and support from the community.”
Anyone interested in auditioning for “Midsummer’s Night Dream” but unable to audition through these methods should email anita.ross@wcpbhct.org. For more details about what to prepare for the audition and roles to be filled, go to www.wcpbhct.org.