Roles left to fill in Waterloo Community Playhouse's outdoor show 'Midsummer's Night Dream'

WATERLOO – Love will be in the air when Waterloo Community Playhouse/Black Hawk Children’s Theatre performers return this summer to the Cedar Valley Arboretum and Botanic Garden to perform Shakespeare’s “Midsummer Night’s Dream.”

The romantic, fantastical show will be performed in the rose garden at the arboretum July 28-Aug. 1. Shows are at 6:30 p.m. except Aug. 1 at 2 p.m.

And there are roles left to fill, said Director Anita Ross. Auditions will be conducted remotely via Zoom or Google Hangouts and are due by Saturday. She also will accept video auditions.

“This was the show we were going to do at the Arboretum last summer, but we’d just gotten rehearsals started when COVID-19 shut us down. We decided to remount the show this year, using the same cast, as much as possible. About 60 to 65% of the performers are returning to the show, but we have openings if anyone is interested in being involved,” Ross said.

Rehearsals will begin outdoors in June, following COVID protocols.