Rodriguez joins Cedar Valley Center for ENT, Sinus & Allergy

WATERLOO – Cedar Valley Center for ENT, Sinus & Allergy is excited to welcome Kenny Rodriguez, M.D., to its team. Rodriguez will begin seeing patients Monday, July 11.

“When interviewing for this position, the current team and myself bonded over the importance of patient-provider relationship,” Rodriguez said. “Throughout my time in health care, I’ve learned that first and foremost, I enjoy caring for people, and that’s something that really drew me to the team here.”

Rodriguez most recently served as administrative chief at the University of Colorado Otolaryngology, as well as serving as field surgeon in the Colorado Army National Guard. Prior to that, he worked for two years as a rural home health and hospice nurse and then as a pediatric nurse.

Born in Venezuela and raised in Aurora, Colorado, Rodriguez attended Brigham Young University-Idaho, where he received his nursing degree. He then moved back home to study medicine at the University of Colorado School of Medicine. He completed his otolaryngology-head and neck surgery residency program at the University of Colorado Graduate Medical Education in 2022. He is most passionate about sleep disorders, facial plastic surgery and sinus surgery. He and his wife, Harmony, have three children (Austin, Daisy and Parker).

Cedar Valley Center for ENT, Sinus & Allergy specializes in facial plastics, sleep apnea testing and treatment, balloon sinuplasty, allergy treatments, hearing aid technology and skin cancer screening and treatment. The clinic is located at 2515 Cyclone Drive in Waterloo, and is open from 8 a.m.– 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Toschedule an appointment or learn more, call (319) 888-8044.