Rodney's Kitchen owner charged with credit card fraud

WATERLOO -- The owner of a local restaurant was arrested on two charges of credit card fraud after police say he took more than $150 from his girlfriend.

Rodney O'Neal Lewis, 44, of 1616 Sycamore St., #3, was arrested Tuesday on two counts of credit card fraud, both aggravated misdemeanors. He was released on a promise to appear in court.

According to Waterloo Police, Lewis is accused of taking his girlfriend's credit card and taking out "at least $150." An exact amount was not available from police.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Lewis declined to comment on the charges Wednesday, citing the advice of his lawyer.

Lewis was previously accused by at least four former employees of failing to pay them for work they did for him over the years through his business, Rodney's Kitchen, as well as not providing documentation of their employment. No criminal charges have been filed in any of those cases.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.