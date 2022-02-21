Rodney of Rodney's Kitchen brings African American cuisine to Wartburg College

WAVERLY – Rodney Lewis, owner of Waterloo restaurant Rodney’s Kitchen, dropped by Wartburg College on Monday to share his African-American cuisine with the campus community during Black History Month.

He led the preparation of 450 to 500 meals of golden fried catfish, baked macaroni and cheese, and green beans with turkey for students to enjoy for dinner in the Mensa Dining Center.

Catfish is “one of the most popular dishes in the Black culture, pretty much all over the country,” said Lewis, “… That’s what they like.”

“It gives me the opportunity to come out and showcase some of my dishes here on campus. It also gives people an idea of what I do over at my restaurant over in Waterloo,” he added.

“Unity” is one word he used to describe what the dishes bring to campus.

He thinks the dinner isn’t just about African-American heritage. It is a lesson in people coming together to learn about world history, or “getting to understand or find out about the Black History culture.”

There are lots of opportunity for such learning on campus.

Wartburg is a “melting pot.” According to the college, it has 1,543 students from 36 states and 66 countries (not including the United States). That includes 186 U.S. students of color and 94 international students, a few more if counting students who have dual citizenship.

Food brings people together

Soul food “nurses the soul and spirit,” Lewis said. More generally, food brings people together.

Typically, the Wartburg Black Student Union has a caterer prepare a “soul food dinner” on a smaller scale for the group. But this year, in honor of Black History Month, it was important everyone share in tasting it.

“Our food is really important in our culture. It brings us together. It’s important at celebrations. Recipes get passed down from our grandmothers, and also back in the times of slavery, we didn’t have that much to work with, so we were really creative with it,” said BSU President Jaylen McBride. “It’s transformed, and it’s something that we hold dearly in our hearts.”

McBride, a senior at Wartburg, notes Lewis being here brings people closer to African-American culture during a year when BSU is celebrating the theme of “Black excellence.”

“Working with an African-American chef is something we’re proud of,” McBride said.

“We wanted to share our food and our culture, and we felt this was the best way to do it,” she added.

New Wartburg College Chef Jami Dare returns to Cedar Valley from New Orleans “I want to show students that made-from-scratch meals don’t have to be complicated and that even in a dorm, you can prepare food that is delicious and better for you than Ramen noodles."

A new experience

Head Chef Jami Dare took over the Wartburg College kitchen in November after returning to the Cedar Valley from New Orleans. But Monday afternoon, she took “a back seat” to watch a master with a different background engage in his craft.

“We’re just really excited to collaborate. I think it’s such an amazing opportunity,” she said. “We are so lucky here at Wartburg to have this little melting pot of international students and students from all across the world. I think food is just really, really great to build bridges and open doors for people who wouldn’t normally experience this type of cooking. It’s a great way to start a conversation.”

She hopes it stirs up curiosity among students about the history and meaning behind different dishes. It’s an example, she believes, of the potential the campus community has to learn from one another.

“I think this (event) is the first of its kind, and I’m so excited to have Rodney here as a guest chef,” she said. “It’s just a wonderful opportunity for everybody involved, and I really hope we can do it again next year and maybe expand upon it,” she added.

Wartburg is renovating Centennial and Vollmer halls, two of its first-year residence dorms. When completed there will be a common area with a “demonstration kitchen” that will not only give students a place to gather over a meal, but provide educational programming about food.

“Everybody loves food. It’s a great way to collaborate and come together over the dinner table,” she said.

But how do you teach about culture when some students are just interested in feeding their face?

“That might be beyond my abilities as a chef,” she quipped. “But I think we’re putting the puzzle pieces in front of them and hoping that they put things together and it sparks some interest, and maybe they’ll want to do stuff like this in the future.”

“This is maybe the first in hopefully a series of events where we can cross cultural boundaries with food,” said the chef, who hopes to not just expand international options, but also vegetarian and vegan offerings.

