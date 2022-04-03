RodCon returns to unite pop culture lovers

CEDAR FALLS — For the seventh year, the University of Northern Iowa will be hosting RodCon, a small comic book convention held in the Rod Library from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. The pop culture-themed event allows guests to immerse themselves in their interests whether that might be manga, anime, science fiction or superheroes. The most recent conventions have drawn more than 3,000 attendees.

“After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, we are very excited to see students, staff and community members come together to celebrate pop culture,” said Linda Mclaury who serves on the RodCon planning committee. “I know we’ve all felt a little disconnected for the last couple of years, so we can’t wait to see old friends and hopefully some new ones.”

On Rod Library’s main stage, RodCon goers can expect to see live entertainment such as a demonstration from the American Chemical Society and a creativity-based game led by UNI professor of mathematics Doug Shaw. Various student organizations also take part in the fun, starting with the UNI Pep Band’s musical prelude at 9:30 a.m. and continuing with a demonstration from UNI Swordfighting Club.

Many attendees show up in costume — some purchased, others DIYed — consisting of wands, capes, masks and more. The annual costume contest is a chance for cosplayers including young children, teens and adults to show off their skills. The friendly competition is just one of many opportunities for attendees to win prizes.

Other popular activities include a Magic: the Gathering tournament, trivia games, thought-provoking panel discussions and the opportunity to shop over 40 vendors. Many of these vendors are local small businesses and artists.

The Cedar Rapids Ultimate Super Heroes will attend the convention and collecting donations for the Cedar Bend Humane Society in honor of the late Betty White’s love for animals.

As always, RodCon is free and open to the public. People of all ages are welcome.

