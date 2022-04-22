Rockin' the '50s event Monday night in La Porte City

LA PORTE CITY -- The La Porte City Women's Club will hold a Rockin' '50s entertainment event at the La Porte City Golf Club, 9699 Bishop Road, Monday, April 25. Doors open at 5 p.m. for happy hour; dinner at 6 p.m. and style show at 6:45 p.m. Henkle Creek Mercantile and Cameron's of Vinton will show the latest in fashion for spring and summer. Other stores showing their styles will be the Vault from Swisher, and Ninny Frank's of Independence.
The sloppy joe meal will include rich chocolate cream pie. The best in 1950s music will be provided by DJ Zach Hoover from Abby Road Entertainment. Tickets are available at LPC Connect (telephone office) at 306 Main St.
Close
Raygun and Vinyl Cup Records in Cedar Falls - 1
Raygun and Vinyl Cup Records in Cedar Falls - 2
Raygun and Vinyl Cup Records in Cedar Falls - 3
Raygun and Vinyl Cup Records in Cedar Falls - 4
Raygun and Vinyl Cup Records in Cedar Falls - 5
Raygun and Vinyl Cup Records in Cedar Falls - 6
Raygun and Vinyl Cup Records in Cedar Falls - 7
Raygun and Vinyl Cup Records in Cedar Falls - 8
Raygun and Vinyl Cup Records in Cedar Falls - 9
Raygun and Vinyl Cup Records in Cedar Falls - 9
Raygun and Vinyl Cup Records in Cedar Falls - 10
Raygun and Vinyl Cup Records in Cedar Falls - 11
Raygun and Vinyl Cup Records in Cedar Falls - 12
Raygun and Vinyl Cup Records in Cedar Falls - 13
Raygun and Vinyl Cup Records in Cedar Falls - 14
Raygun and Vinyl Cup Records in Cedar Falls - 15
Raygun and Vinyl Cup Records in Cedar Falls - 16
Raygun and Vinyl Cup Records in Cedar Falls - 17
Raygun and Vinyl Cup Records in Cedar Falls - 18
Raygun and Vinyl Cup Records in Cedar Falls - 19
Raygun and Vinyl Cup Records in Cedar Falls - 1
Raygun and Vinyl Cup Records in Cedar Falls - 2
Raygun and Vinyl Cup Records in Cedar Falls - 3
Raygun and Vinyl Cup Records in Cedar Falls - 4
Raygun and Vinyl Cup Records in Cedar Falls - 5
Raygun and Vinyl Cup Records in Cedar Falls - 6
Raygun and Vinyl Cup Records in Cedar Falls - 7
Raygun and Vinyl Cup Records in Cedar Falls - 8
Raygun and Vinyl Cup Records in Cedar Falls - 9
Raygun and Vinyl Cup Records in Cedar Falls - 9
Raygun and Vinyl Cup Records in Cedar Falls - 10
Raygun and Vinyl Cup Records in Cedar Falls - 11
Raygun and Vinyl Cup Records in Cedar Falls - 12
Raygun and Vinyl Cup Records in Cedar Falls - 13
Raygun and Vinyl Cup Records in Cedar Falls - 14
Raygun and Vinyl Cup Records in Cedar Falls - 15
Raygun and Vinyl Cup Records in Cedar Falls - 16
Raygun and Vinyl Cup Records in Cedar Falls - 17
Raygun and Vinyl Cup Records in Cedar Falls - 18
Raygun and Vinyl Cup Records in Cedar Falls - 19
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.