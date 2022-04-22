Rockin' the '50s event Monday night in La Porte City

LA PORTE CITY -- The La Porte City Women's Club will hold a Rockin' '50s entertainment event at the La Porte City Golf Club, 9699 Bishop Road, Monday, April 25. Doors open at 5 p.m. for happy hour; dinner at 6 p.m. and style show at 6:45 p.m. Henkle Creek Mercantile and Cameron's of Vinton will show the latest in fashion for spring and summer. Other stores showing their styles will be the Vault from Swisher, and Ninny Frank's of Independence.