Rockhounds Glen & Mary Rocca to share adventures at Gem, Mineral & Fossil Society show Sunday

Glen Rocca was eight years old when he found his first agates and jaspers.

“We’d go out on weekends and pick up rocks — anything that looked pretty or had character or something special,” recalled Glen, who grew up in Cedar Falls. He especially loved it when his dad took Rocca and his siblings to Falls Access, a flood plain forest near the Cedar River, across from Black Hawk Park.

He loved finding Lake Superior agates, fossilized horse and camel teeth and other interesting rocks, minerals and fossils. But it wasn’t until he was in his mid-30s and early 40s that he became a serious rockhound after joining the Black Hawk Gem and Mineral Society. Luckily, his wife, Mary, shares his enthusiasm.

The Roccas are being featured at Sunday’s annual Gem, Mineral and Fossil Show. The event is from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Waterloo Center for the Arts, 225 Commercial St. Admission is free; donations will be accepted. Theme is “Iowa Rockhounds – Something for Everyone!”

“When we started going to rock club, that’s where I really got interested because I meet other people who were interested. We started doing things, going places to dig geodes and other rocks, minerals and fossils. We’ve found some really neat stuff, and with geodes, no two are the same,” Glen said.

Mary remembers, as a child, picking through the pea gravel on her family’s driveway looking for agates. “Then I dropped it until I meet Glen. Sharing a hobby like this, doing the travel, exploring and looking for neat stuff, we enjoy it.”

The couple, who live near Tripoli, have shared countless adventures throughout Iowa and the U.S., as well as Thunder Bay, Canada, where they dug for amethyst.

One of their favorite destinations is Dust Devil Mine in the “Oregon Outback,” near Plush, Oregon. Rockhounds can prospect for Oregon sunstones – feldspar crystals that formed in lava thousands of years ago – on ground that has been excavated by heavy equipment. Visitors are treated like the mine crew, Glen said, and can enjoy breakfast, lunch and supper while digging at the mine.

“That was the neatest place,” said Mary, who described the crystals as semiprecious gemstones. “The first rock I hit opened and had red in it, really beautiful.”

Glen digs for his favorite thunder eggs, which are rough spheres that reveal varied geological structures, patterns and colors when cracked open. Inside, there may be deposits of agate, jasper, opal, quartz and other crystals and minerals.

Fifteen years ago, Glen and fellow club member Jim Preslicka of Iowa City, from the Mid-American Palentology Society, discovered a Devonian fossil site at a Buchanan County quarry. It has produced more than 13 species of fossil cephalopods, a class of marine mollusks that includes squid, octopus, cuttlefish and nautilus, roughly 385 million years old. Continued exploration by club members revealed fossils of Iowa’s oldest known ammonoid cephalopod, Tornoceras iowanese, and several species of cephalopods that are rare or not found before in Iowa.

A large number of the fossils are being housed and researched at the University of Iowa’s Oakdale facility, Glen noted.

Mary’s goal is to one day find “a really big Lake Superior agate, a 10- or 20-pounder,” Glen said. For himself, he’d be happy “with one of everything,” he said, laughing.

Club members are “an eclectic group,” Glen said. “Some people really know minerals, some really know fossils and some members are top in the state and the nation on different types of rocks. It’s about educating people. We use the resources under our feet.”

Mary agreed. “There is a lot of knowledge, and people are willing to share that. If you have a hard time identifying something, there’s someone in the club who can.”

Exhibits and demonstrations in faceting and flint knapping in addition to vendors of rough rocks, crystals, geodes, fossils and handcrafted jewelry will be available at the annual show. Family activities include hands-on fossil plaster casting to make your own fossil. Silent auctions will be held throughout the show.

The Black Hawk Gem and Mineral Society is a nonprofit organization dedicated to the purpose of studying the sciences of mineralogy, geology and paleontology and the arts of lapidary and gemology. The Black Hawk Gem and Mineral Society works with Girl Scouts, Boy Scouts, the UNI Earth Science department, University of Iowa geology department and Basic Materials Corporation.

Proceeds from the show are used to increase knowledge in earth science and lapidary arts through general membership. Membership, available at the show, is open to everyone throughout Black Hawk County and beyond. For questions, call Dave at (319) 266-6433.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.