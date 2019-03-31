DUMONT -- Doug Ganfield’s fellow rockhounds in the Black Hawk Gem & Mineral Society aren’t surprised when he starts poking around a dig site or quarry with his UV flashlight in hand. The Dumont retiree uses the flashlight to check for fluorescing minerals in rocks.
“I love to find the hidden beauty. You may be looking at a rock that doesn’t really look like anything much, but when it fluoresces, it’s beautiful,” says Ganfield, who has a chemistry degree from the University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls.
Ganfield is a featured presenter at the Black Hawk Gem & Mineral Society’s annual Gem, Mineral and Fossil Show. The event takes place April 7 at the Waterloo Center for the Arts.
His broad rock and mineral collection includes geodes, jaspers, malachite, different types of quartz, opals and many other specimens from around the world. Some pieces he has collected himself on digs or sightseeing trips; others have been purchased from other collectors or found through online sources.
Many rocks and minerals are pretty to the naked eye, but when illuminated under specific lengths of ultraviolet light, they literally light up. Colors range from vibrant blues and greens and vivid reds, pinks and purples to bright yellows and shades of white.
According to geology.com, fluorescence is caused by impurities or “activators” within the mineral, often metals such as tungsten, lead, boron, titanium, manganese, uranium and chromium. Organic impurities and crystal structural defects also can cause the phenomenon.
Ganfield gives a basic explanation of how fluorescence works: UV light waves build excitement in electrons, causing them to jump around within the mineral. As electrons settle back down, that energy is released as light or fluorescence. While humans can’t see the UV light, they can see the glowing minerals in a darkened room.
Curiosity feeds Ganfield's interest. “I don’t have any formal training in geology, but it’s something I enjoy. I like to know a little bit about everything, and I’m a sponge for knowledge.”
He was about 7 years old when he found his first piece of white quartz in Dubuque County. His dad liked to hunt for agates, geodes and fossils, and Ganfield tagged along. “When I saw fossilized brachiopods for the first time, I thought they were walnuts embedded in stone,” he recalls, laughing.
Ganfield retired after 20 years from ACCO Unlimited, a chemicals, supplies, equipment and service company for municipal water treatment plants and industries and commercial pools. He joined the Black Hawk Gem & Mineral Society several years ago for the shared interests and camaraderie.
He often makes presentations on his fluorescent display at local libraries and civic groups.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.