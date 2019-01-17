CEDAR FALLS — It will be a battle for rock dominance when “Beatles vs. Stones — A Musical Showdown” takes the Great Hall stage Saturday at the Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center. The Suzuki School Scholarship Quartet will be on stage for the 7 p.m. Cedar Falls smackdown.
Waterloo West High School junior Oliver Yoder, viola, and Cedar Falls High School seniors Taylor Hansen, Kelly Kestner, violins and Willa Eacret, cello, will provide orchestral texture to seven songs during the face-off between Beatles tribute band Abbey Road and Rolling Stones tribute band Satisfaction.
It’s an exciting opportunity, said John Chiles, who established the Suzuki School Scholarship Quartet. “We didn’t realize at first how big a deal this showdown is, and the musicians are having a great time getting ready.”
Chiles is department chairman of chamber music and orchestral activities with the Suzuki School at the University of Northern Iowa. He also is the operations and education manager for the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Symphony Orchestra and heard about the student opportunity from Rich Frevert, wcfsymphony’s executive director. Frevert knows the show’s producer, Andy Nagle, who was in search for a local high school group with enough skill to play on stage with the bands. The show typically makes donations to their music programs in exchange for student participation.
Frevert contacted Chiles, who in turn offered the gig to the string quartet. “They thought it was phenomenal. Their parents will be in the audience, and they’re telling all their friends. What I really love is, it’s inspiring for these students to do something like this; it’s different and helps them see the potential for their future as musicians,” Chiles explained.
The quartet will join the tribute bands to play ““Eleanor Rigby,” “Yesterday,” “A Day in the Life,” “Hello Goodbye,” “Hey Jude,” “As Tears Go By” and “Ruby Tuesday.”
Chiles describes the music as “exceedingly easy” for this advanced string quartet.
There are two Beatles fans among quartet members, Taylor Hansen and Willa Eacret. “I grew up with my sister listening to the Beatles. My favorite songs are ‘Yesterday’ and ‘Eleanor Rigby’,” Hansen said in a press statement. She has been playing violin for 14 years.
Eacret, who has played cello for 11 years, grew up listening to the Beatles “thanks to my dad. We played their songs together, me on piano and him on guitar,” she said.
In addition to performing with their respective high school orchestras, members have performed with the Northern Iowa Youth Orchestra, the Iowa All State Orchestra, the Northern Iowa String Teachers Association Honors Orchestra and the Verismo Chamber Program.
During the showdown, both Abbey Road and Satisfaction will have mini power sets and come together for an encore. The production includes multimedia, period costumes and vintage instruments. The Cedar Falls show is part of a 125-city tour of the U.S., Canada and Australia.
