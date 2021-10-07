Rock on: Explore Zen-ful art of rock weaving in Sue Kuennen's Oct. 17 workshop

WATERLOO – Don’t let the idea of rock weaving tie you in knots. You’re not actually weaving rocks — you’re weaving around rocks. It’s a Zen thing.

Sue Kuennen, who lives on a farm in rural Fayette County, is an expert rock weaver. She is an award-winning basket weaver, teacher and a lifetime member of the Iowa Basket Weavers guild and a full-time rehabilitation nurse at Mayo Clinic. She also is a master gardener and modern-day pioneer woman with a penchant for living history.

Kuennen will be teaching a rock weaving workshop at the Waterloo Center for the Arts from 1 to 3 p.m. Oct. 17. Participants can spend the afternoon wrapping rocks with reeds and sticks. Those attending are encouraged to bring palm-sized rocks that hold special significance or meaning. Registration is due by Oct. 14.

“Meditative” and “contemplative” are words Kuennen uses to describe the art of rock weaving.

“You’re using basket-weaving techniques to transform rocks into pieces of art. There’s a sense of peace as you weave the fiber onto the body of the rock – no gluing, just weaving and knots,” she explained.

Each rock wrap is symbolic, Kuennen believes. She likes the notion of using both simple and complex basket weaving techniques on stones as both a form of artistic expression and thoughtful introspection.

“I’ve thought about what that a rock can symbolize for people. It can have great meaning, recall certain memories or simply bring them a sense of serenity. It invites you become more contemplative and to appreciate the silent beauty of stone. If someone can find that, it’s awesome,” Kuennen said.

Kuennen has been weaving baskets since 1985 and teaching workshops and classes for as many years, including weaving baskets during living history reenactments at the Fork Atkinson Rendezvous. She lived in New Hampton for 40 years before moving to her farm 11 years ago.

In Iowa, she credits the Amana Colonies for revitalizing interest in basket weaving. “Otherwise the history was going to be lost. I have a love for early American history and how weaving migrated from one country to another. Almost everything was carried in baskets, and those baskets had to be made by hand,” she said.

“Now most people look at baskets as more decorative than utilitarian. I love the intricacies of the weaves themselves.”

She collects rocks found on her farm — “limestone and granite and whatever else that was left behind when the glaciers passed over this Driftless area. I look for flat rocks that fit comfortable in the palm of my hand. If it’s the kind of rock that I can skip across the water, that’s what I’m looking for.”

Kuennen incorporates willow and red osier dogwood twigs she grows on her farm into weaving and purchases round reeds, cane and leather. She also has started her own stand of sweet grass for braiding. For rock wraps, beginners will use such basic basket-weaving techniques as plaiting and butterfly knots.

This is her first workshop at the Waterloo Center for the Arts. For registration information and fees, go to www.waterloocenterforthearts.org.

