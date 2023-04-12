WATERLOO — Some people thank their lucky stars for finding a hobby that keeps them busy and engaged.

Not Jeff Groff.

This life-long rock hunter thanks the Ice Age glaciers that advanced into Iowa about a million years ago. Giant ice sheets carved paths across the state at a glacial pace – about a half-mile each year – plowing up vegetation and grinding it into fertile soil and leaving rock, mineral and fossil deposits in their wake.

“I was 5 when I got hooked,” recalled Groff, of Cedar Rapids. While exploring a sandpit with his family, he spotted a stone with concentric rings or “eyes” on its surface. “My dad identified it as a Lake Superior agate. I thought it was cool-looking, and that’s all it took to get me started.”

Groff, a long-time member of the Black Hawk Gem & Mineral Society, will display his favorite and most interesting pieces during the annual Gem, Mineral & Fossil Show from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. The event will take place at the Waterloo Center for the Arts, 225 Commercial St.

Admission is free; donations will be accepted.

Groff’s collection is extensive and includes agates, geodes – including Iowa’s famous Keokuk and Keswick geodes, opals, different types of quartz, obsidian, pyrite and other specimens too numerous to list. He has plenty of fossils, too, including coral and bison teeth.

He hunts, digs and mines rocks and fossils throughout the U.S., particularly in the Midwest and western states.

“It’s fun, but it’s not easy work,” Groff said. His favorite T-shirt reads “Stop the Car, I See a Rock” and he’s known for having “a good eye,” recognizing specific patterns in exposed rock, outcrops and other locales likely to yield the best minerals, rocks, fossils, and gemstones.

“And sometimes you just have to look down at where you’re walking,” he said, smiling.

The work can take stamina, along with a hard hat, protective eyewear, hammers, chisels, pry bars, shovels, sieves and sledge hammers. Groff doesn’t hesitate to get dirty, either, wading knee-deep through mud, shimmying into tight crevices and crawling into damp, dark caves. “There’s a lot of sweat equity that goes into what you find.”

“Jeff puts a lot of energy into it, and he’s really very good at this. He’s too humble. He knows his stuff and soaks up information. He’s a sponge about Iowa rocks, history and folklore,” said Dave Malm of Cedar Falls, his longtime friend and chair of the Black Hawk Gem & Mineral Society annual show. “You’re no slouch yourself, Mr. Malm,” Groff replied, returning the compliment.

Groff is the Sundance to Malm’s Butch – the duo regularly hunts together, enjoying shared interests and camaraderie. They’ve had some adventures, too, including amethyst-hunting trips to Canada. In the 1990s, the pair dug one of these beautiful violet crystals out of a mud pit near Thunder Bay in Ontario, Canada. The prize weighed an astonishing 100 pounds.

Groff advocates joining a rock club like the Black Hawk group because it’s the easiest way to get familiar with the basics, talk about safety gear, participate in field trips to quarries and mines, and learn ethics and rules that govern collecting.

At Sunday’s show, the public will find additional displays of rocks, minerals and fossils, jewelry, and apparel. Demonstrations include flintknapping, geode cracking, gold panning, rock polishing, silversmithing, lapidary and UV fluorescent rocks.

A silent auction of rocks and minerals is planned. Children can participate in plaster fossil painting and hunt for fossils, agates and crystals in the Kids’ Pebble Pit. Anyone with a rock, mineral or fossil that needs to be identified can bring it to experts at the show.

The club meets at 7 p.m. on the second Tuesday from September to June at the Waterloo Center for the Arts. There are guest speakers, field trips, demonstrations and more. New members may attend.

