Robots on demand: Students use creations to move cargo, hang high in Cedar Falls competition

CEDAR FALLS – Not every Friday or Saturday visitor to the McLeod Center and UNI-Dome sees large flying flags, ecstatic people dressed as different characters, constant chanting and every color T-shirt imaginable.

That was just the beginning though, the backdrop of what took center stage: large 150-pound robots — controlled by their high school-age masters wearing protective eyewear — battling it out on a 27-foot by 54-foot playing field.

The FIRST Robotics Competition was back after a two-year hiatus from in-person competition at one of Northeast Iowa’s most familiar arenas.

Three local high school teams — Cedar Falls Team 525 Swartdogs, Waterloo East and West Team 5837 Unity4Tech, and Columbus Catholic Team 6455 The Coded Collective — were among the 45 sparring in the regional meet from Iowa, Missouri, Illinois, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Nebraska and Arkansas.

Each team of at least a couple dozen members took part in eight of the 83 qualifying matches and possibly playoff competition over a two day period. In each match they were randomly assigned to an “alliance” made up of three teams that would then compete against another trio.

The task at hand was to score as many points as possible in a two-and-a-half-minute span by outshooting, or depositing depending on the technique, “cargo” balls into a central lower or higher basket, the latter being the way to get the most points.

The teams were let loose to roam around collecting the balls, often bumping into each other in the process.

At any time during that span was a robot allowed to move toward an area with four parallel pullup bars of varying heights and try to find a way to get to the highest point possible, again to maximize points. Most teams waited until the end of the match to try to get attached to the bars and then use them like monkey bars to advance higher and higher.

Seemingly there was enough room to fit three hanging robots, but rarely did that happen.

During the first 15 seconds teams were required to pre-program instructions into the robot to move autonomously in a way in which it brought the balls from the ground and into the basket. That initial period lent double the points to the successful teams.

Each team had its own strategies and reasons members built their robots a certain way.

“Consistency” was one key for the Waterloo Team 5837, said juniors Eric and Ethan Yu, when it ran the floor, loading up one ball at a time and dropping it into the lower basket. Oftentimes, it would emerge from the competition hanging on the second rung of the bars.

Being efficient and keeping the mechanism “simple” were other aims of the team from Waterloo, at the same time recognizing the competition brought unexpected obstacles — like another robot crashing into it.

Before they even made it to the field, junior Eric Putz said, the team had to redesign its robot a couple weeks before the competition because of a violation of a design requirement.

“We were able to quickly repurpose our design,” said junior Bailey Hollaway.

Sophomore Brendon Stammer was most proud of the team’s chassis — “how thin it was” — which limited the chances of its robot being toppled over by an opponent, and made it more successful because of its light weight when it came time to hang.

“One exciting part about the experience is meeting with other teams and seeing their strengths and weaknesses,” Stammer said. “And how they were able to come up with whatever is they were doing. It’s really about the thrill of seeing how other robots compare to yours.”

Cedar Falls Team 525’s robot could hold two balls in its magazine.

“This is all one big community of people,” said junior Sean Radke. “We all get to engineer together and lend a hand and help each other as we compete.”

But that doesn’t mean they’re taking anything lightly, said junior Hannah Batterson, who likes to scout other teams from the sidelines.

The pair said they adapt strategy beyond “guesses” when they compete, and despite all the variability of the competition, apply more “data,” going with the higher averages when making decisions. How many balls are they able to get into the lower basket versus the upper one? Or how often are they successful sticking to the lower rung, or should they risk taking that next stroke to the higher one?

One challenge is communication, said Batterson, while a side goal, noted Radke was “cargo efficiency.”

Off the field, Batterson noted a goal of her team is its recruitment and mentoring, with a focus on equity, diversity and inclusion.

For Columbus Catholic Team 6455, sophomore Austin Knutson noted, the competition has been “a learning experience” for an “inexperienced team” with lots of new members.

Coding gave the team its biggest challenge. It also faced a couple burned out motors. The physical mechanism for climbing required some “fixing” right around lunchtime, too, before the competition. The team was proud to make it to the second rung, one of the favorite moments of freshman Juan Park, touted as being the team member who knows the most about the coding.

“Once your code is in action, it’s exciting seeing everything work,” said Knutson. “While we might not perform the greatest, most of us are first-time competitors, and I don’t think we could have done much better.”

Besides making it up the rungs to hang, its robot’s other strength was its “defense” by using its speed and size to bump into competitors and push the balls away from them, said Knutson. Propelling the balls like others team was not a skill the inexperienced team included in its design.

“A lot of our scoring comes from our alliance,” he added

Similar to the experiences of the other teams, senior Marcella Carda pointed out that despite the competitive scoring, most teams “can cooperate with one another and get along.”

In fact, the team in the pit next door lent help when her squad struggled with coding, she said.

“It’s been a lot of fun,” she said. “I like the challenge, and meeting new people.”

FIRST – an acronym of For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology – organizes a range of competitions worldwide for students of various ages. John Deere and the United States Air Force were the major sponsors of this regional event.

