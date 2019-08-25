Roberta 'Bert' Rockwood

(1930-2019)
WAVERLY — Roberta “Bert” Edna Rockwood, 88, of Waverly, formerly of Janesville, died Friday, Aug. 23, at Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community, Waverly.
She was born Dec. 11, 1930, in Denver, daughter of Robert and Edna (Lamprecht) Schmidt. She was raised in Janesville by her mother and stepfather, Charles Koepke. She graduated from Janesville High School. On Aug. 5, 1950, she married Donald Rockwood at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Waverly. She worked for National Tobacco in Waterloo and Henke Manufacturing in Janesville, retiring in 1975. Don passed away in 2010 and Bert continued to live in Janesville for a year before becoming a resident at Linden Place in Waverly.
Bert was a charter member of Messiah Lutheran Church in Janesville.
Survivors: two daughters, Brenda (Rand) Watson of The Villages, Fla., and Julie (Mark) Burkhardt of Cedar Falls; four grandchildren, Sarah (Jason Sable) Burkhardt of Mineral Point, Wis., Holle (Chris) Maricle of Dewitt, Greg Watson of Fort Dodge, and Gretchen Watson of Des Moines; and four great-grandchildren, Rory, Soren and Beckham Maricle and Finn Burkhardt Sable.
Preceded in death by: her husband; parents; stepfather, Charles Koepke; in-laws, George and Josephine Rockwood; two sisters, Ruth Stumpf and Gladys Southworth; two stepbrothers, Casper (Cap) Koepke and William Koepke; and a stepsister, Leona Bowles.
Services: Private graveside services will be held in Oakland Cemetery in Janesville. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is in charge of arrangements, 352-1187.
Memorials: to the family.
Online condolences at www.kaisercorson.comm.
She loved to play cards and was proud of her extensive (104 piece) collection of Hummel figurines. She especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
