Robert Smith's team breaks down educational barriers

Smith also has been very active in the community outside of UNI-CUE. He served six years on the Waterloo Community Schools Board of Education from 1994 to 2000 and followed it up with a four-year term on the Black Hawk County Board of Supervisors starting in 2003.

“One of the things I don’t regret is having served in public office,” Smith said. “I cherish those times even though there were some stressful times. I got to know people. I probably learned more serving on those boards than I did in school.”

He also started the Black Alliance with Tracy Meeks, a group that mentored young African American kids in Waterloo.

“We wanted to make sure black men were visible helping young black boys,” Smith said. “We know data always works against that population.”

But Smith said the most rewarding part of his service is seeing the fruits of the UNI-CUE team’s labor.

“It’s the satisfaction of seeing kids achieve that ultimate degree, whether it’s Hawkeye Community College, UNI, Iowa, wherever it is, that’s the ultimate goal,” he said. “You’ve seen families and kids work through the obstacles to give themselves a chance to be productive citizens.