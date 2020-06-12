Road work to cause delays on Cedar Falls' 1st Street/HWY 57 today
Road work to cause delays on Cedar Falls' 1st Street/HWY 57 today

CEDAR FALLS -- The Iowa DOT’s contractor, PCI, will be starting paving operations today in southern lanes from Walnut to Catherine streets.

Expect Delays for east- and westbound traffic on 1st Street/HWY 57 as flaggers will be directing traffic once the operations begin. This will be in effect for one day.

For safety's sake, please stay away from the construction area. Heavy equipment will be moving back and forth on the closed street. As in all work zones, drivers should stay alert, allow ample space between vehicles and wear seat belts.

