Road rehab work beginning in four Cedar Falls locations Tuesday

CEDAR FALLS — Peterson Contractors Inc. will begin rehabilitation work on streets in four locations beginning about Tuesday.
Those include Carlton Drive from Maplewood Drive to Lilac Lane, Holmes Drive south of West Fourth Street, East Seerley Boulevard from Valley Park Drive to Melrose Drive and Chateau Court south of West Fourth Street. Work will continue two to three weeks in the first three areas and four to five weeks on Chateau Court.
The work on the first three areas involves minor curb and gutter replacement, intake adjustments and a new asphalt overlay. These streets will require full temporary road closures for the duration of the project to allow for asphalt paving operations.
The work on Chateau Court requires concrete panel replacement, curb and gutter replacement, subdrain installation, driveway approach impacts and a new asphalt overlay. The street will remain open during concrete panel replacement, however, it will undergo temporary closures for asphalt paving operations.
Chateau Court residents will need to place garbage collection carts on West Fourth Street for the duration of this work. This should be done on the normal collection day.
Yard waste collection carts can be placed with the garbage collection carts. Yard waste may also be taken to the transfer station in any type of container when the transfer station is open. Postal service and mailboxes should not be impacted during this closure.
Those who want to receive road closure notices by email should visit www.cedarfalls.com/notify and follow the instructions for road construction as shown.
Contact the Engineering Division at (319) 268-5161 with any questions during the course of construction.
Obituaries in the Courier today, May 8, 2020
James D. Magnuson
(1932-2020)
CEDAR FALLS — James D. Magnuson, 87, of Cedar Falls, died Wednesday, May 6, at Western Home Community’s Nation Cottage.
He was born May 23, 1932, in Wausa, Neb., son of Carl and Beatrice (Bobenmoyer) Magnuson. He graduated from Geneseo High School and attended Iowa State Teacher College and Iowa State University. He married Sandra Bell on Sept. 1, 1955, at St. Ansgars Lutheran Church of Waterloo.
Jim served in the U.S. Marine Corps and following an honorable discharge, worked for John Deere, retiring in 1985 from a management position after 31 years of service.
Survivors: his wife; his children, Michael (Patricia) Magnuson of Eden Prairie, Minn., Cindy Voissem of Waterloo, Laurie Bierl of Cedar Falls, and Allen Magnuson of Evansdale; a brother, Leroy Magnuson (Janet) of La Porte City; eight grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by: his parents.
Services: There will be a memorial service at a later date at St. Paul Lutheran Church and inurnment at Fairview Cemetery, both of Cedar Falls.
Memorials: to his family.
Online condolences at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.
Jim was videotaped for the Voices of Iowa at the Grout Museum (https://www.groutmuseumdistrict.org/voices-of-iowa/detail/59210/James-Magnuson/). He enjoyed nature, led a troop of Sea Cadets for years, and was an avid fisherman. He loved spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Jim and Sandy enjoyed camping and wintered for 31 years in Arizona.
Christine K. Burchard
(1958-2020)
WATERLOO — Christine K. Burchard, 61, of Waterloo, died Wednesday, May 6, at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center.
She was born Aug. 5, 1958, in Waterloo, daughter of Paul and Janett Schuldt Czuba. She married Earl Burchard on Sept. 2, 1983, at St. Paul United Methodist Church in Waterloo.
Christine graduated from Columbus High School in 1976. She was a medical receptionist for more than 20 years employed by Covenant-MercyOne.
Survivors: her husband; two sons, Michael and Matthew Burchard, both of Waterloo; a daughter, Katie (Anthony) Damm of Waterloo; four grandchildren, Seth and Aiden Burchard, Gracie Damm and Evan Martinez; a brother, Gerald (Linda) Czuba of Cedar Falls; a sister, Catherine Roquet of Waterloo; and several nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: her parents; and a brother, Jim Czuba.
Services: Due to the pandemic, a Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials: to the family.
Online condolences at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.
Joy A. Johnson
(1949-2020)
WATERLOO — Joy Ann Johnson, 70, died Wednesday, May 6, of respiratory failure.
She was born Aug. 19, 1949, in Waterloo, daughter of Cecil and Darlene Wyatt. Joy graduated from Waterloo East High School and worked various retail jobs, including Mays Drug and Target.
Survivors: a daughter, Aaron (Joseph); two granddaughters, Isabelle and Addison; and a sister, Bonnie (Gary Lee) Thurm.
Preceded in death by: her parents; and a brother.
Services: A private celebration of life to be held at a later date.
She was a huge history buff and a natural born artist, even spending some time operating her own art and craft business.
Adam D. Van Syoc
MASON CITY — Adam D. Van Syoc, 43, of Mason City and formerly of Waterloo, died March 27 in a boating accident. Funeral services will be 1:30 p.m. Monday, May 11, around the pond at Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 N. Pennsylvania Ave., Mason City. Interment will follow in Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery. Online condolences maybe left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.
Mona Huckstadt
(1935-2020)
CEDAR FALLS — Mona Huckstadt, 84, of Cedar Falls, Iowa died Sunday, May 3, 2020, at her home. She was born May 21, 1935, to Ella and Phillip Sedlmayr. Mona was united in marriage with Roger Huckstadt on June 18, 1954.
Surviving Mona are her husband, Roger Huckstadt of Cedar Falls, Iowa; two daughters, Vicki Bishop of Marion and Jan Huckstadt of Cedar Falls; two granddaughters, Lindsey (Josh McDermott) Bishop and Lauren (Chavez Clayton) Bishop; one great-grandson, C.J. Clayton; two sisters, Phyllis Millin and Linda Sedlmayr; one brother, Wayne (Carol) Sedlmayr; one sister-in-law, Joan Sedlmayr; and one brother-in-law, Dick Huckstadt.
Mona was preceded in death by her parents, Ella and Phillip Sedlmayr; and one brother, Norman Sedlmayr.
Due to state and federal guidance on gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family will not be having a public memorial at this time.
A private family service and burial will be held.
Leonard-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Monona, Iowa is helping the family with arrangements.
David W. Beenken
(1954-2020)
TRAER — David William Beenken, 65, of Traer, died of cancer May 4 at the Cedar Valley Hospice House, Waterloo.
He was born Nov. 4, 1954, son of Donald and Regina (Duffy) Beenken. David graduated from North Tama High School in 1973 and went to Hawkeye Technical College and graduated in diesel mechanics. He worked at Knoop Implement in Traer as a mechanic and later at B&M Equipment in Reinbeck before returning to the family farm where he and his brother raised hogs until 1996 and continued to raise cattle and crops until this spring.
He married Karyn Konicek on Sept. 17, 1977, at Immaculate Conception in Clutier. He was member of Immaculate Conception, Blessing, before its closing in 2006, and then St. Paul in Traer. He served on the Tama County Cattlemen’s Association board.
Survivors: his wife; two sons, Scott (Stephanie) of Hudson, and Shawn (Mallory) of Adel; four grandchildren; his siblings, Jim (Jeanne) of Buckingham, Marguerite (Allen) Hulme of Traer, Jean (Robert) Bellis of Fairbank, Janet (Kevin) McKenna of Storm Lake and Mary (Don) Coffin of West Des Moines; an aunt, Katherine “Kitty” Dolan of Waterloo; and numerous nephews, nieces and cousins.
Preceded in death by: his parents.
Services: The family will be available for a drive-through visitation from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 9, at Overton Funeral Home in Traer. A private memorial and graveside service will be held following. A celebration of life is being planned later.
Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials to Cedar Valley Hospice.
Online condolences at www.overtonservice.com
David could be counted on for an infectious smile and good humor, was never one to turn down a good card game and enjoyed bowling league. He loved the farm, often doing repairs for many in the farming community. He loved fishing, especially on or around Pelican Lake in Minnesota.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.