Road rehab work beginning in four Cedar Falls locations Tuesday
0 comments

CEDAR FALLS — Peterson Contractors Inc. will begin rehabilitation work on streets in four locations beginning about Tuesday.

Those include Carlton Drive from Maplewood Drive to Lilac Lane, Holmes Drive south of West Fourth Street, East Seerley Boulevard from Valley Park Drive to Melrose Drive and Chateau Court south of West Fourth Street. Work will continue two to three weeks in the first three areas and four to five weeks on Chateau Court.

The work on the first three areas involves minor curb and gutter replacement, intake adjustments and a new asphalt overlay. These streets will require full temporary road closures for the duration of the project to allow for asphalt paving operations.

The work on Chateau Court requires concrete panel replacement, curb and gutter replacement, subdrain installation, driveway approach impacts and a new asphalt overlay. The street will remain open during concrete panel replacement, however, it will undergo temporary closures for asphalt paving operations.

Chateau Court residents will need to place garbage collection carts on West Fourth Street for the duration of this work. This should be done on the normal collection day.

Yard waste collection carts can be placed with the garbage collection carts. Yard waste may also be taken to the transfer station in any type of container when the transfer station is open. Postal service and mailboxes should not be impacted during this closure.

Those who want to receive road closure notices by email should visit www.cedarfalls.com/notify and follow the instructions for road construction as shown.

Contact the Engineering Division at (319) 268-5161 with any questions during the course of construction.



