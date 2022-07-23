 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Road construction on Hudson Road

CEDAR FALLS -- The outside northbound lane on Hudson Road, from W. 27th Street to W. 23rd Street will be closed starting Thursday, July 28 for water main work.

The city says the work is anticipated to take no more than one week, depending on the weather. 

The inside northbound lane will still be open.

