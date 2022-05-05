 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Road closures begin for new water main installation

  • 0
Road work clip art
SHUTTERSTOCK PHOTO

CEDAR FALLS -- Beginning May 9, PCI will be installing new water main across Cedar Heights Drive and Huntington Road.

In order for the contractor to start, the temporary road connection from Cedar Heights Drive to Huntington Road will be closed for one week during the crossing.

After the completion of the water main installation, the temporary access road will be restored with Huntington Road opened back to Cedar Heights Drive to the north, as it previously was prior to the closure.

Bremer County Fair Association Celebrate Start to Laying the Groundwork for New Fairgrounds - 4/29/22

Bremer County Fair Association Celebrate Start to Laying the Groundwork for New Fairgrounds - 4/29/22

1 of 4
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Syrian children take part in 'Super Mario' games during Eid

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News