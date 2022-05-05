Road closures begin for new water main installation

CEDAR FALLS -- Beginning May 9, PCI will be installing new water main across Cedar Heights Drive and Huntington Road.

In order for the contractor to start, the temporary road connection from Cedar Heights Drive to Huntington Road will be closed for one week during the crossing.

After the completion of the water main installation, the temporary access road will be restored with Huntington Road opened back to Cedar Heights Drive to the north, as it previously was prior to the closure.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0