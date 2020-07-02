'RiverLoop Rhythms' summer concert series canceled
'RiverLoop Rhythms' summer concert series canceled

WATERLOO -- The "RiverLoop Rhythms" Friday night concert series has been canceled this summer due to COVID-19 concerns and Gov. Kim Reynold's extension of social distancing measures.

The concert series at the RiverLoop Amphitheatre is presented by the Waterloo Center for the Arts. 

The 2021 season is in the planning stages. For updates and more information, go to www.waterloocenterforthearts.org or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

