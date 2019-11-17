{{featured_button_text}}
DES MOINES (AP) — Organizers of a new statewide bicycle ride are changing the date of their planned event so it doesn’t conflict with an annual ride that dates to the 1970s.

Organizers of Iowa’s Ride announced Friday on the group’s Facebook page the ride would be held from July 12 to July 18, a week earlier than previously planned.

The change means the ride won’t overlap with the Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa, or RAGBRAI, scheduled for July 19 to July 25. RAGBRAI is organized by The Des Moines Register.

Iowa’s Ride also will move from east to west, while RAGBRAI traditionally travels west to east.

The former director of RAGBRAI, T.J. Juskiewicz, and his staff resigned in October and launched the rival event, citing backlash over the Register’s handling of a story involving fundraiser Carson King.

However, business filings show Juskiewicz and his wife last year formed the Iowa Festivals and Events Association months before the Carson King controversy.

