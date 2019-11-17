DES MOINES (AP) — Organizers of a new statewide bicycle ride are changing the date of their planned event so it doesn’t conflict with an annual ride that dates to the 1970s.
Organizers of Iowa’s Ride announced Friday on the group’s Facebook page the ride would be held from July 12 to July 18, a week earlier than previously planned.
The change means the ride won’t overlap with the Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa, or RAGBRAI, scheduled for July 19 to July 25. RAGBRAI is organized by The Des Moines Register.
You have free articles remaining.
Iowa’s Ride also will move from east to west, while RAGBRAI traditionally travels west to east.
The former director of RAGBRAI, T.J. Juskiewicz, and his staff resigned in October and launched the rival event, citing backlash over the Register’s handling of a story involving fundraiser Carson King.
However, business filings show Juskiewicz and his wife last year formed the Iowa Festivals and Events Association months before the Carson King controversy.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.