Rising Fire Theatre opens inaugural season on Thursday

“At UNI, I met students in theater who needed a stepping stone from college to semi-professional and professional environments. I saw students who didn’t have the finances or the confidence or the resume to move to a bigger market. We’re an outlet for those students who are preparing to make the leap,” Malone said.

Other co-founders are Anita Ross, Reha and Kime.

This year’s season was chosen by friends who gathered around Malone’s backyard firepit and read plays aloud. “We’re doing shows without huge sets, costumes or prop needs. A lot of these plays may not have had a chance to be seen in the area because the content is more adult and the cast size is small.”

The theater company doesn’t have its own performance space, preferring to seek out smaller and more unusual environments, Malone said. “Our first two shows are on College Hill, and Threehouse Campus Ministries has welcomed us here and been very helpful in allowing us to use their basement space.”

The second production in April will feature two one-act plays by Alice Birch and Alice Gerstenberg at Threehouse. Subsequent productions will showcase plays by Duane MacMillan and George Brant.