WATERLOO — All are welcome at St. Edward Parish’s Advent Lessons and Carols, set to start at 2 p.m. Dec. 9 at St. Edward Church, 1423 Kimball Ave.
The theme is “Rise Up to Glory.” Anastasia Nicklaus is theliturgy/music coordinator at St. Edward.
A reception follows the program.
For more information, go to the parish website, www.sted.org, or call 233-8060.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.