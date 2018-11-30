Try 1 month for 99¢
WATERLOO — All are welcome at St. Edward Parish’s Advent Lessons and Carols, set to start at 2 p.m. Dec. 9 at St. Edward Church, 1423 Kimball Ave.

The theme is “Rise Up to Glory.” Anastasia Nicklaus is theliturgy/music coordinator at St. Edward.

A reception follows the program.

For more information, go to the parish website, www.sted.org, or call 233-8060.

