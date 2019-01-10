Try 1 month for 99¢
Ring of Fire

WATERLOO — The Waterloo Community Playhouse will have auditions for “Ring of Fire” at 2 p.m. Jan. 19 and 6 p.m. Jan. 20.

The show, based on the story of Johnny Cash, is set for March 22-31, directed by Greg Holt with music direction by Jim Waterbury.

Four actors and four actresses will take turns singing the iconic tunes and sharing stories of Cash’s life.

Those who are able to play a guitar, fiddle, bass, dobro or banjo should bring them along to the audition, but those without instrumental experience are welcome to audition as well.

They should prepare a folk-style song to sing at auditions.

Scripts are available to check out ahead of time with a $10 refundable deposit.

Call 235-0367 for more information.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments