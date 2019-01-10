WATERLOO — The Waterloo Community Playhouse will have auditions for “Ring of Fire” at 2 p.m. Jan. 19 and 6 p.m. Jan. 20.
The show, based on the story of Johnny Cash, is set for March 22-31, directed by Greg Holt with music direction by Jim Waterbury.
Four actors and four actresses will take turns singing the iconic tunes and sharing stories of Cash’s life.
Those who are able to play a guitar, fiddle, bass, dobro or banjo should bring them along to the audition, but those without instrumental experience are welcome to audition as well.
They should prepare a folk-style song to sing at auditions.
Scripts are available to check out ahead of time with a $10 refundable deposit.
Call 235-0367 for more information.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.