In less than a week, 2018 will be in the rear view mirror and the possibilities of 2019 will front and center.
Send 2018 out with a bang and ring in the new year at one (or more!) of the following events listed below.
By no means is this a complete list, but it does include a number of Cedar Valley residents’ favorite hot spots.
Happy New Year!
Waterloo
Aloha 2019 Isle Casino Hotel Waterloo
777 Isle of Capri Blvd.
Enjoy a Hawaiian-themed New Year’s Eve party with a live DJ, party favors, champagne toast and midnight balloon drop.
Arch Allies New Year’s Eve Party
9 p.m.
National Cattle Congress Hippodrome
257 Ansborough Ave.
Waterloo Black Hawks Hockey vs. Madison
Puck drops at 6:05 p.m.
Young Arena
125 Commercial St.
Bob Dorr & The Limestoners
9 p.m.-1 a.m.
Screaming Eagle American Bar & Grill
228 E. Fourth St.
DJ Soulie New Year’s Eve
9 p.m.-1:45 a.m.
Scoreboard Bar & Grill
814 La Porte Road
DJ Soulie spins the finest throwbacks of ‘90s and 2000s hip-hop.
Jameson’s New Years Eve Bash
8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m.
Jameson’s Public House
310 E. Fourth St.
Music by CB & Company
JASCAT and The GrooveMasters Live NYE
10 p.m.-1 a.m.
1850 Patio & Grill
1850 W. Ridgeway Ave., Suite 5
New Year’s Eve Dance
DJ Faythe Kubik
7:30 p.m.
National Cattle Congress Pavilion
250 Ansborough Ave.
Faythe Kubik will be playing a mix of music including ‘50s and ‘60s, swinging big band, classic rock, country, pop and Latin.
Noon Year’s Party
11 a.m.- 1 p.m.
Waterloo Center for the Arts Phelps Youth Pavilion
225 Commercial St.
A New Year’s party for kids featuring family crafts, snacks, games and a Noon Year’s ball drop. Make reservations at 291-4490 by Dec. 28. Kids must be accompanied by an adult.
Cedar Falls
Newt, Zoot & Friends
9 p.m.-1 a.m.
The Brass Tap
421 Main St.
Cody Hicks concert
9 p.m.
Deringer’s Public Parlor
314 1/2 Main St.
The Ice Breakers
9 p.m.-1 a.m.
Lark Brewing
314 Main Street
Hex Girls NYE Vinyl RLS Party with No No Bad Dog & Harper’s Jar
8 p.m.-2 a.m.
Octopus College Hill
2205 College St.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.