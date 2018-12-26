Try 1 month for 99¢
Happy New Year 2019
SHUTTERSTOCK IMAGE

In less than a week, 2018 will be in the rear view mirror and the possibilities of 2019 will front and center.

Send 2018 out with a bang and ring in the new year at one (or more!) of the following events listed below.

By no means is this a complete list, but it does include a number of Cedar Valley residents’ favorite hot spots.

Happy New Year!

Waterloo

Aloha 2019 Isle Casino Hotel Waterloo

777 Isle of Capri Blvd.

Enjoy a Hawaiian-themed New Year’s Eve party with a live DJ, party favors, champagne toast and midnight balloon drop.

www.islewaterloo.com

Arch Allies New Year’s Eve Party

9 p.m.

National Cattle Congress Hippodrome

257 Ansborough Ave.

www.archallies.com

Waterloo Black Hawks Hockey vs. Madison

Puck drops at 6:05 p.m.

Young Arena

125 Commercial St.

www.waterlooblackhawks.com

Bob Dorr & The Limestoners

9 p.m.-1 a.m.

Screaming Eagle American Bar & Grill

228 E. Fourth St.

www.theeaglestalon.com

DJ Soulie New Year’s Eve

9 p.m.-1:45 a.m.

Scoreboard Bar & Grill

814 La Porte Road

DJ Soulie spins the finest throwbacks of ‘90s and 2000s hip-hop.

Jameson’s New Years Eve Bash

8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m.

Jameson’s Public House

310 E. Fourth St.

Music by CB & Company

JASCAT and The GrooveMasters Live NYE

10 p.m.-1 a.m.

1850 Patio & Grill

1850 W. Ridgeway Ave., Suite 5

New Year’s Eve Dance

DJ Faythe Kubik

7:30 p.m.

National Cattle Congress Pavilion

250 Ansborough Ave.

www.faythekubik.com

Faythe Kubik will be playing a mix of music including ‘50s and ‘60s, swinging big band, classic rock, country, pop and Latin.

Noon Year’s Party

11 a.m.- 1 p.m.

Waterloo Center for the Arts Phelps Youth Pavilion

225 Commercial St.

A New Year’s party for kids featuring family crafts, snacks, games and a Noon Year’s ball drop. Make reservations at 291-4490 by Dec. 28. Kids must be accompanied by an adult.

www.waterloocenterforthearts.org

Cedar Falls

Newt, Zoot & Friends

9 p.m.-1 a.m.

The Brass Tap

421 Main St.

Cody Hicks concert

9 p.m.

Deringer’s Public Parlor

314 1/2 Main St.

www.barmuda.com

The Ice Breakers

9 p.m.-1 a.m.

Lark Brewing

314 Main Street

www.larkbrewing.com

Hex Girls NYE Vinyl RLS Party with No No Bad Dog & Harper’s Jar

8 p.m.-2 a.m.

Octopus College Hill

2205 College St.

