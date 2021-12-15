Ring in a 'Happy Blue Year' with blues bands party at Waterloo Center for the Arts

WATERLOO – It promises to be a hot ticket on a cold night. On Dec. 31, revelers can ring in a “Happy Blue Year” at the Waterloo Center for the Arts and party with Bob Dorr’s Iowa Music Revue.

Six bands will perform from 7 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. The event includes a champagne toast at the stroke of midnight. Doors open at 6 p.m.

Tickets are limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis. Cost is $35 in advance and $45 at the door (limited availability). For tickets, call (319) 291-4490, or purchase online at www.waterloocenterforthearts.org or at the center, 225 Commercial St.

Deja Blue will headline the show. Featured bands also include Sleepy Bones Allison Band, Perry Miller & Uncle Chuck Finch, Bryan Sink, The Blue 2 and Bob Dorr & The Limestoners.

“It’s a hugely popular event and one of our major Friends of the Art Center fundraisers of the year. There’s Stem & Stein in the summer and Happy Blue Year on New Year’s Eve,” said WCA Executive Director Kent Shankle.

Last year’s Blue Year’s Eve was canceled due to the pandemic, but it’s back and “retooled a little bit with limited ticket sales,” Shankle said.

“These bands all have dedicated followings, so the tickets have been moving,” he added.

“It’s really a showcase of Cedar Valley talent,” said Bob Dorr, who soon turns 70. For many years, while people have partied on New Year’s Eve, Dorr has been working as organizer, producer, performer and general factotum at these events.

“Although I’ve always enjoyed the night, but it’s been beyond the normal ‘being a band leader.’ For me, I’m going to work on New Year’s Eve.”

He has been inducted into the Iowa Rock and Roll Music Association Hall of Fame as a band leader of Bob Dorr & and the Blue Band and disc jockey at KUNI Public Radio for many years, and is a member of the Iowa Blues Hall of Fame.

For “Happy Blue Year,” Dorr will perform as the Blue 2 with his longtime friend and guitarist Jeff Petersen. The evening also bids farewell to the Limestoners, Dorr’s blues group that originally assembled for jam sessions in the Limestone Lounge at Bryan’s on Fourth in downtown Waterloo.

“Bryan’s has been closed for three years, so we’re going to stop using the name. And believe it or not, some potential clients are still uneasy about the ‘stoner’ reference,” said Dorr. Bass player Doug Norton also has chosen to step back from performing.

Guests will be served slices of wedding cake at midnight at the party, as Dorr and his wife Caroline celebrate their 12th wedding anniversary. He married Carolyn Prins on Jan. 1, 2010.

The champagne toast is free, and beverages will be available to purchase. There will be a popcorn bar and light snacks. Social distancing, masks and vaccinations are encouraged.

Proceeds will benefit Friends of the Art Center.

