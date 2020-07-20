Rights leaders Vivian, Weems kept Waterloo's 'eyes on the prize'

“He was very direct,” Brown said of Vivian. “He just brought up so many things that we didn’t think of, that you had no idea of if you weren’t Black.”

Brown is a graduate of East High School and had Black classmates. “If you would have asked me then what racism was, I had no idea,” he said. But Urban Potential was enlightening. “Even though I thought I was completely not a racist, to some degree, I was a racist,” Brown said. “I just think it made me more aware of things.” He sought further advice from Black friends on terms and phrases to avoid.

Brown was one of a group of local Urban Potential graduates whom Weems took to Atlanta, where Vivian was based. They also went to the Martin Luther King Jr. Center, met King’s widow, Coretta Scott King, as well as Major League Baseball Hall of Famer Hank Aaron, then an executive with the Atlanta Braves. Brown said it was one of the greatest trips of his life.

“Anna Mae has done so much for this community,” Brown said.