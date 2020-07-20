Rights leaders Vivian, Weems kept Waterloo's 'eyes on the prize'

WATERLOO — A national civil rights leader who had a deep and broad impact on race relations in the Cedar Valley for decades has died.
The Rev. C.T. Vivian, a contemporary of Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. who conducted Urban Potential race relations training here from the early 1970s through the early 1990s, passed away late last week at the age of 95.
He achieved national recognition when he was prominently featured in “Eyes on the Prize,” the 1987 award-winning Public Broadcasting Service documentary on the American civil rights movement.
However, many in Waterloo knew him long before that.
Longtime Waterloo civil rights leader Anna Mae Weems, who brought King to Waterloo in 1959, also brought Vivian to Waterloo to conduct Urban Potential through the Chamber of Commerce, beginning in 1972.
“There were 1,000 people in Waterloo who knew him personally,” Weems said of Vivian, who spent a considerable amount of time in the community over 20 years. People from all walks of life and varied backgrounds would participate in the training.
“He’d make you take a look at yourself,” Weems said, and make racism and racist practices apparent, including to those in white majority who may have oblivious to it.
One of those who went through the training was former longtime Waterloo City Council member Bob Brown.
“He was very direct,” Brown said of Vivian. “He just brought up so many things that we didn’t think of, that you had no idea of if you weren’t Black.”
Brown is a graduate of East High School and had Black classmates. “If you would have asked me then what racism was, I had no idea,” he said. But Urban Potential was enlightening. “Even though I thought I was completely not a racist, to some degree, I was a racist,” Brown said. “I just think it made me more aware of things.” He sought further advice from Black friends on terms and phrases to avoid.
Brown was one of a group of local Urban Potential graduates whom Weems took to Atlanta, where Vivian was based. They also went to the Martin Luther King Jr. Center, met King’s widow, Coretta Scott King, as well as Major League Baseball Hall of Famer Hank Aaron, then an executive with the Atlanta Braves. Brown said it was one of the greatest trips of his life.
“Anna Mae has done so much for this community,” Brown said.
While Waterloo had its share of racial strife in the 1960s and ‘70s, Weems said Vivian’s training prevented subsequent difficult situations from become worse. His training averted any number of potential conflicts by heightening awareness of social and economic disparities between the races, dispelling misunderstandings and misperceptions simply by bringing people of different backgrounds together in the same room for a couple of days. Some may have felt uncomfortable during the sessions, but Vivian tempered that with conciliation at the conclusion.
“He had the kind of personality that would make a community grow” Weems said — in wisdom, and spiritual as well as material prosperity. “Everything he did was about ‘unity in the community.’”
Toni Weaver of Dayton, Ohio, an associate of Vivian’s who helped conduct Urban Potential, said while their training often was conducted specifically for individual workplaces around the country, Waterloo was one location where it was done on a community-wide scale.
“Anna was a mover and a shaker,” Weaver said of Weems, who attracted people to the Waterloo sessions by her persistence and personality. Company heads would then extend that training into their workplaces.
Weems’ daughter, Frieda Weems, who, in her early teens, was one of the youngest persons to participate in Urban Potential, said of Vivian, “His training was sustaining and long, because they changed the person’s heart, not just their company policy.”
“Black lives mattered” to those who went through the training, said Weaver, and participants carried that feeling and message to their workplaces, families and their daily lives.
Anna Mae Weems had become associated with Vivian in numerous civil rights actions around the country through her union involvement. She worked at The Rath Packing Co. as a member of the United Packing House Workers of America, which bankrolled the Southern Christian Leadership Conference. UPWA national treasurer Russell Lasley was a UPWA-affiliated Rath employee from Waterloo. Vivian was one of King’s top organizers within the SCLC as a member of its executive committee.
“The main difference with Waterloo is Anna brought on all kinds of people,” said Weaver, who has authored a couple of short-book-form guides on race relations. “We’d have the CEOs of companies and just the average community people. And it was a great mix of people.”
Weaver noted that, as a result of the Black Lives Matter movement, there’s been a resurgence of interest in the training they conducted and her subsequent literature, noting she’s received inquiries from as far away as California.
Vivian founded the C.T. Vivian Leadership Institute in Atlanta in 2008, which continues his work. He was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation’s highest civilian honor, by President Barack Obama in 2013.
In a 1993 Courier interview, Vivian said. “The refusal to be passive about racism is basic to the resolution of the problem.”
