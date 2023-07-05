CEDAR FALLS — Ridgeway Avenue from Grundy Road (County Road T69) to Cedar Falls city limits is under construction with single lane closures for resurfacing.
The road will be open to local and through traffic under flaggers and pilot cars during work hours. Construction is expected to last two to three weeks depending on weather.
Waterloo and Cedar Falls neighbors: Obituaries for July 5
Read through the obituaries published today in The Courier.
CORALVILLE-Robert (Bob) Lee Boelman, 80, died peacefully Saturday, July 1, 2023, at his residence at Bridgewater in Coralville.Funeral Service…
Bernice Irma FoulkFebruary 8, 1930-July 1, 2023LA PORTE CITY-Bernice Irma Foulk, 93, of La Porte City, passed Saturday, July 1, 2023. She was …
Bruce W. Kaesser, Age 64, of Marshalltown, Iowa passed away at the Iowa Veteran's Home in Marshalltown, IA on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, surrou…
ELK RUN HEIGHTS-Sylvia LeAnn Reisem Walker, 81, of Elk Run Heights, died Sunday, July 2 at UnityPoint Health Allen Hospital.She was born Aug. …