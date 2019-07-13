EVANSDALE — Hundreds turned out again in Evansdale on Saturday to remember two little girls kidnapped and murdered and raise money for Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers and Angels Memorial Park at Meyers Lake.
The Memorial Ride and Drive for the Girls was founded in 2012, a year after the abduction and slaying of cousins Lyric Cook-Morrissey, 10, and Elizabeth Collins, 7. Saturday marked seven years since the girls were last seen riding their bikes near Meyers Lake in Evansdale.
Their remains were found five months later by hunters in a rural Bremer County Park. For seven years, no one has been apprehended in their killing.
Motorcycle and car riders have been gathering on or near the anniversary of the girls’ disappearance to remember them and keep their murder case on people’s minds. They hold a silent auction and raffle to raise money for Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers and Angels Memorial Park at Meyers Lake.
Anyone with information on the Evansdale case is asked to call Evansdale Police at 232-6682 or Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers at (855) 300-8477. Crime Stoppers also offers rewards for information on other unsolved disappearances, homicides and crimes.
