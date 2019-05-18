CEDAR FALLS — A group that works to raise awareness about motorcycles on the roads made sure that Cedar Valley motorists didn't miss them Saturday.
More than 100 people participated in the ABATE motorcycle awareness ride, leaving at noon from Mary Lou's Bar and Grill on Center Street with a police escort. The ride took 70 motorcycles – many with a passenger – through Cedar Falls, Waterloo and Evansdale. Riders came back through Waterloo and ended up at the Silver Eagle Harley Davidson motorcycle dealer's Spring Fest.
"We want people to know we're out there," said Scott Jones, assistant coordinator for ABATE of Iowa's District 16. Organizers have been holding the ride for more than 20 years.
The district includes Black Hawk and Buchanan counties plus parts of Bremer and Fayette counties. The organization is "aimed toward education, educating riders and educating the public," said Jeff Lehman, the District 16 coordinator. ABATE stands for A Brotherhood Aimed Towards Education.
As riders arrived before the event, they parked bikes in a line in front of the restaurant and at the edges of the lot. And before they left, someone led a prayer for the "blessing of the bikes."
Cameron Dallenbach of Washburn was participating in his first ABATE ride at the invitation of a friend, Andrew Peverill.
"I've never been in this big of a ride and I thought it would be fun to do," said Dallenbach. He and Peverill, of Waterloo, said raising awareness was an important goal of the event.
"I don't think people realize how many people ride in this town," said Peverill.
"Especially, this is the first week that the weather is pretty nice," added Dallenbach. "People need to know that we're out here."
Angie McKinney was also participating for the first time with her husband, Don, to help raise awareness among motorists. "My brother-in-law passed away on a bike," she said, 23 years ago when someone pulled out in front of him on the road. "And, to me, this is very important."
Don McKinney said experiencing the loss of his brother in an accident immediately led to increased awareness of dangers on the road. "Ever since then, I've seen people getting hurt," he noted.
Chad Wittrock of Hudson is a longtime former member of the Silver Eagle Harley Owner's Group and helped in the past with the event once people arrived at the motorcycle dealership. This year, though, he decided to ride and bring along his 11-year-old daughter, Morgan.
"We've gone on a few rides, nothing very long," he said, noting a favorite involves picking her up from school on the last day of classes. "This is her first ride with a big bike group, and so we thought this would be a good one."
Morgan said she likes "seeing things from the bike." The perspective that she gets from the back of her dad's motorcycle is different from riding in a car, especially since her nose is usually buried in a book.
Wittrock has ridden a motorcycle for about 15 years, he said. "My wife and I have gone out to the Sturgis rally quite a few times" in South Dakota. Wittrock enjoys the time on his bike.
"You just kind of zone and listen to nature and smell the smells -- good and bad," he said. "It's just freedom on two wheels."
