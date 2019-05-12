CEDAR FALLS — The annual Ride of Silence for the Cedar Valley will be held Wednesday starting at Fourth and Main streets in Cedar Falls.
Registration starts at 6 p.m., and a short memorial will be held at 6:15 p.m. with riding immediately after.
The no-cost ride will be on city streets for approximately eight miles at a moderate pace of 10-12 mph and is ridden in silence as a memorial for bicyclists who are no longer with us, especially those who died while riding.
Registration and helmets are required and flashing rear lights are recommended. Cedar Falls Police Department and Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office motorcycle deputies will provide escort and assistance.
The event is organized by Cedar Valley Cyclists but open to all area cyclists. The local remembrance is held along with national and worldwide Ride of Silence memorials http://www.rideofsilence.org/main.php. For more information on the local event, visit http://www.ridecvc.org/event-list/ or contact Roger@RideCVC.org.
