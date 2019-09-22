Richard Helling never heard the incoming German mortar shell.
It arrived hours before sunrise on Jan. 5, 1945, as a group of four U.S. Army soldiers from Gen. George Patton’s 3rd Army in Luxembourg were on post.
Shrapnel from the blast tore through Helling’s back, killed one soldier, and sent another running. Helling and a companion were left alone, wounded and bleeding on the frozen, snow-covered ground of the Ardennes Forest.
“I could not move and Harry Gartner, who I’d met just a few days earlier, wasn’t able to move either,” Helling said. “He would scream for a medic and then he would pass out. I can still hear the poor fellow screaming.”
Eight months earlier, Helling was graduating from high school. Now he was making his peace with God.
“I kind of thought maybe we aren’t going to make it back home,” he said. “You better start saying your prayers, I thought.”
But unlike 19,000 other American soldiers, Helling survived the Battle of the Bulge. Another 70,000 were wounded during just six weeks of fighting in the deadliest U.S. battle of World War II.
Now 93, Helling spoke about his experience from his rural New Hampton farmhouse. A display case on the wall held his two Purple Hearts, a Combat Infantryman Badge, a Good Conduct Medal, and three Bronze Campaign Stars.
“I’m very, very lucky to be here,” he said. “I appreciated every day that I didn’t have to be in combat. That was a terrible, terrible experience.”
The Fort Madison native remains proud of his service but never intended to join the fighting in Europe. He served from July 1944 to March 1946.
“I graduated in May and was drafted in July,” Helling said. “I didn’t really want to go to the military, but I didn’t have any choice.”
After training at Fort Hood, Texas, and a short furlough, Helling joined hundreds of strangers on the USS Wakefield for a voyage from Boston to Liverpool, England, which he remembers as a “terrible gray-looking place.”
After crossing the English Channel, Helling rode in a small French boxcar to Luxembourg, which was experiencing bitterly cold weather.
“We were issued our rifles and hand grenades and told to put all the clothes on we had: two pairs of wool underwear, two wool pants, two wool shirts, sweater, field jacket, and overcoat,” he said. “But all we had for our feet in this below-zero weather was leather shoes.
“They didn’t have anything else to give us; they weren’t prepared for this cold weather,” he added. “We carried extra socks in the tops of our helmets.”
Helling was among 20 soldiers who marched to the front lines. Company G of the Army’s 80th Infantry Division had seen its numbers decimated from more than 200 to just 33 men by the time the group arrived.
Many soldiers were killed by German artillery and mortars, which struck the forest’s tall trees and rained shrapnel down on the men, who hid behind trees and under farmers’ logs.
Helling remembers lying in the snow for 30 to 45 minutes before medics arrived following the mortar attack on his patrol. He was evacuated to a farmhouse and then a tent hospital, where a doctor removed shrapnel protruding from his back.
You have free articles remaining.
Less than two months later Helling was sent back to the front lines in the German Rhineland. Enemy tank fire struck as Company G neared the village of Bollendorf, causing Helling to take shelter in a muddy roadside ditch.
“I was wounded within 24 hours of my return,” he recalled. “The shrapnel cut my left arm to the bone. It probably saved my life. So many of them didn’t make it that day, I’m sure. That front line infantry company was a very tough place to be.”
Six weeks later, Helling was out of the hospital and back in battle as U.S. forces pursued retreating German forces in late March 1945. His company came upon a German hospital where a group of German soldiers had been seen going into the woods across a field.
Company G was ordered to prepare for attack.
“I thought, this is my third time,” Helling said. “I can’t be lucky every time. This time I don’t believe I’m going to make it. I better say my final prayers, which I did.”
At the last minute, a healthier company arrived and was ordered to charge across the open field instead. Several of those soldiers were killed and wounded in a hail of German machine gun and rifle fire.
“I firmly believe a young soldier died in my place in central Germany that day,” Helling said. “That was very hard to take.”
His good fortune continued when Helling finally was allowed to seek treatment for ongoing shoulder pain plaguing him since the first mortar injury. An X-ray revealed doctors had missed a 5-inch piece of shrapnel still in his left chest wall.
After surgery to remove the metal, Helling served out his tour on limited duty, getting “a very nice job as a company clerk for a tank destroyer company in France.”
Helling was planning to become a veterinarian after the war, but chose farming instead. He got married, purchased a farm near New Hampton and raised five children.
“Life has been great to me since I was discharged from the Army,” he said. “We’ve done quite well with farming and raised a nice family.”
But memories of the war continued to haunt him: vivid images of dead American soldiers along roadsides or dead German soldiers near artillery pieces; beautiful teams of draft horses lying dead in a road; emaciated American and British soldiers freed from stockades as the Germans left them while retreating.
“I never said a word about it for 30 years,” Helling said. “It was just too hard to do it.”
He was later diagnosed with severe post-traumatic stress disorder and found talking about his experiences helped.
Helling also took the opportunity to seek answers to questions that had been on his mind for decades: What ever happened to the young soldier who was injured with him in that mortar attack during the Battle of the Bulge? Did he survive his injuries and the war?
An Army historian helped him find the answer some 43 years after the war. Harry Gartner was alive and living with his family in Bismarck, N.D. The two visited each other several times, both in Iowa, North Dakota and summers in Arizona, before Gartner died.
“It was remarkable to be able to get together with someone who’d been through all that,” Helling said. “We ultimately developed a great friendship and shared an unspoken bond that was originally formed on that cold day in the Ardennes Forest.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.