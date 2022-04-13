Riceville teacher placed on leave pending investigation

RICEVILLE — A teacher in the Riceville Community School District has been placed on administrative leave while an investigation is conducted into allegations of inappropriate behavior.

A statement by Superintendent Barb Schwamann indicated the district had been contacted about “allegations of inappropriate behavior by a teacher at the high school level.”

Schwamann said the teacher was placed on leave the same day. Citing personnel policies and potential legal ramifications, Schwamann did not release the teacher’s name, but noted additional information would be made available when the district was able to speak further on the matter.

“However, what I can tell you is that student safety is one of the most important things we do at Riceville Community School District, and we thoroughly investigate any report that raises a concern about the conduct of a staff member,” Schwamanns’ statement read.

She asked for the community’s grace while the matter is being investigated.

“Finally, I want to apologize for any anxiety this may have caused. We have a building full of great staff members who work hard to protect and educate kids every day,” Schwamann said.

