Ribbon cutting set for new Waterloo skate park

WATERLOO — Athletes on wheels aren’t holding off for the official opening of the new Waterloo Riverside Skate Park. For a couple of weeks they’ve been racing and jumping around workers still putting the finishing touches on the park.
After all, they’ve waited more than four years to get rolling.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony at 5 p.m. Oct. 1 will make the opening official at the new skate park located in the 200 block of Fairview Avenue, directly across from MidAmerican Energy.
The original Riverside Skatepark was destroyed during the flood of 2016. After four years of planning and fundraising, the new $359,000 skatepark has been completed in a new location out of the floodway.
Among the diehards at the old park was Brian Helmrichs of the CedarLoo Skateboard Association, which originally formed to raise money to fix the original park.
“Everybody’s excited now,” Helmrichs said in a previous Courier story. “I think the skate community as a whole is impressed. These kids needed to know the city and community cares about them.”
Local skaters took to using the streets or traveling to parks in Evansdale, Cedar Falls and other communities while trying to get the new Waterloo park built.
“I feel like we’ve done a good job of pushing the city and making sure the skate community had a chance to continue existing and to grow while we were waiting,” Helmrichs said. “We’ve really built a community that is going to exist even after this park is built.
“The city has done the heavy lifting on this,” he said. “The mayor and Leisure Services have carried this to where it is … and a lot of us were really impressed that they cared enough to sit down and get our opinions.”
Spohn Ranch of Los Angeles designed and built the new park with public input from stakeholders. The 8,500-square-foot concrete park is larger and more inclusive than the old wood structure. It is designed to accommodate sport wheelchairs, skates, skateboards and BMX bikes.
The Black Hawk County Gaming Association awarded a $150,000 grant for the project and Otto Schoitz Foundation approved a $100,000 grant. The CedarLoo Skatepark Association held fundraising events and contributed $2,000.
To celebrate the opening of Riverside Skate Park, the CedarLoo Skateboard Association will host the CedarLoo Slam competition at 1 p.m. Oct. 3.
There will be beginner, intermediate and advanced divisions, with a best trick finale. Skaters are allowed two 60-second runs and may compete in only one division. Registration takes place the day of the event and is $5 for the beginner division and $10 for intermediate and advanced. Entry is free for the best trick contest.
Face masks are required.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.