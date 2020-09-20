Ribbon cutting set for new Waterloo skate park

“I feel like we’ve done a good job of pushing the city and making sure the skate community had a chance to continue existing and to grow while we were waiting,” Helmrichs said. “We’ve really built a community that is going to exist even after this park is built.

“The city has done the heavy lifting on this,” he said. “The mayor and Leisure Services have carried this to where it is … and a lot of us were really impressed that they cared enough to sit down and get our opinions.”

Spohn Ranch of Los Angeles designed and built the new park with public input from stakeholders. The 8,500-square-foot concrete park is larger and more inclusive than the old wood structure. It is designed to accommodate sport wheelchairs, skates, skateboards and BMX bikes.

The Black Hawk County Gaming Association awarded a $150,000 grant for the project and Otto Schoitz Foundation approved a $100,000 grant. The CedarLoo Skatepark Association held fundraising events and contributed $2,000.

To celebrate the opening of Riverside Skate Park, the CedarLoo Skateboard Association will host the CedarLoo Slam competition at 1 p.m. Oct. 3.