Rhubarb featured at Kimball Family Market

WATERLOO -- The Kimball Ridge Family Market will feature rhubarb at the market Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon in the Kimball Ridge Place parking lot, corner of Kimball and Ridgeway.

Fresh rhubarb will be for sale as well as bakery featuring rhubarb including pies, breads and muffins. Fresh produce available will be radish, green onions, spinach, lettuce and asparagus. A wide variety of tomato, pepper and herb plants as well as a big selection of flowering annuals will also be for sale. Breads, cookies, gluten free bakery, cinnamon rolls and jams and jellies will be in abundance.