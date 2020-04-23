Reynolds wants to start reopening Iowa ‘sooner rather than later’ (copy)

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

DES MOINES -- A week before her orders closing large swaths of Iowa are set to expire unless she changes them, Gov. Kim Reynolds continued to signal Thursday she’s likely to begin reopening Iowa’s economy.

“We must get Iowa back to work sooner rather than later,” the governor said in her daily COVID-19 briefing just hours after Iowa Workforce Development reported that 26,192 Iowans filed new unemployment claims over the past week — in addition to the 151,846 previously filed claims for benefits.

After days of spikes, the number of new positive cases of COVID-19 in Iowa has dropped back to levels similar to a week ago, according to numbers Reynolds presented.

The key to getting Iowans back to work will be testing, including the public-private partnership he announced Tuesday that will allow health officials to test more Iowans to detect and slow the virus spread in Iowa.

“Now with increasing capabilities, we’ll be able to target areas of concern early with the intent, again, of minimizing the impact of the virus among vulnerable populations and essential workforce,” Reynolds said. The testing data, which helped drive decisions about closing schools and workplaces, will be used “to reopen the state in a measured and responsible way while continuing to manage virus activity going forward.”