Reynolds tells Iowans to ‘step up’ efforts to stop coronavirus spread

DES MOINES — With Iowa and other states seeing a resurgence of COVID-19 cases, Gov. Kim Reynolds on Monday called on Iowans to “step up” mitigation efforts that previously slowed the spread of the coronavirus.

The governor did not mandate the wearing of masks in public but advised Iowans to voluntarily wear face coverings, observe social distancing of at least 6 feet from others, practice good personal hygiene and stay home when sick as ways to combat the virus and keep Iowa open.

Reynolds posted an online video praising Iowans for helping to achieve “significant progress” in combating the pandemic by making “sacrifices to do the right thing.”

“That’s why we were able to flatten the curve, open back up and get our state on the road to recovery,” the governor said. “But COVID-19 is far from over, and I don’t want to go backward. I don’t want to reverse the progress that we’ve made since the pandemic began.”

Reynolds called on Iowans to “step up and take personal responsibility — not because it’s mandated but because it’s the right thing to do.” She said practicing simple steps to prevent further COVID-19 spread is the “best defense” against the virus.