Reynolds signs permitless carry, firearm industry immunity bills into law

DES MOINES -- Iowans no longer need a permit to acquire or carry a handgun under legislation signed Friday by Gov. Kim Reynolds.
The law changes Iowa’s gun permitting requirements, as reported by the Iowa Capital Dispatch. Prior to this law, an individual would undergo a background check to get a permit to acquire or a permit to carry for pistols and revolvers. When carrying the weapon, they would need to display the permit if law enforcement requested to see it.
Now, Iowans can purchase handguns from a federally licensed dealer without a permit, but the dealer must run a background check on them at every purchase. Permits to carry are not required.
“We will never be able to outlaw or prevent every single bad actor from getting a gun, but what we can do is ensure law-abiding citizens have full access to their constitutional rights while keeping Iowans safe,” Reynolds said in a statement.
Supporters of the bill said the change will lead to more background checks in Iowa.
“There are no background checks eliminated in this legislation,” Rep. Steven Holt, R-Denison, said in floor debate on the bill. “In fact, they will increase.”
Opponents of the bill focused on language about private sales: The law states that someone commits a felony if they sell a firearm to someone they “know or reasonably should know” should not possess that weapon. A background check is not explicitly required.
Rep. Mary Wolfe, a defense attorney, said the standard would not hold up in court.
“Please, if anybody is ever charged with that or you know anybody charged with that, send them to me, because that’s going to be a real easy $2,000 for me (to defend them),” Wolfe, D-Clinton, said.
Republicans said a felony would be a sufficient deterrent to prevent private sales to individuals who should not have firearms.
“I understand that you’re talking about maybe there wouldn’t be any convictions,” Holt said. “I don’t think that changes the fact that it’s a deterrent to people who read that and want to be law-abiding citizens.”
Reynolds also signed into law House File 621, a bill that provides immunity to firearm and ammunition manufacturers and sellers. Iowans may still sue a manufacturer over a defective product, but the companies cannot be held liable if a firearm is used in a criminal manner that causes harm.
The bill is similar to the 2005 Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act, a federal law that protects gun manufacturers from liability. President Joe Biden has promised that he will prioritize repealing the law.
In floor debate on the legislation, Holt emphasized the firearms industry should not be liable for the way people use guns.
“Using the nonsensical logic of holding gun and ammunition manufacturers accountable for the way their products are used, folks should be suing automobile manufacturers and dealerships when a drunk driver kills somebody,” Holt said.
Iowa Capital Dispatch is part of States Newsroom, a network of news outlets supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Iowa Capital Dispatch maintains editorial independence.