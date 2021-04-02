Reynolds signs permitless carry, firearm industry immunity bills into law

Opponents of the bill focused on language about private sales: The law states that someone commits a felony if they sell a firearm to someone they “know or reasonably should know” should not possess that weapon. A background check is not explicitly required.

Rep. Mary Wolfe, a defense attorney, said the standard would not hold up in court.

“Please, if anybody is ever charged with that or you know anybody charged with that, send them to me, because that’s going to be a real easy $2,000 for me (to defend them),” Wolfe, D-Clinton, said.

Republicans said a felony would be a sufficient deterrent to prevent private sales to individuals who should not have firearms.

“I understand that you’re talking about maybe there wouldn’t be any convictions,” Holt said. “I don’t think that changes the fact that it’s a deterrent to people who read that and want to be law-abiding citizens.”