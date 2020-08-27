UPDATE: Black Hawk Co. bars ordered closed as coronavirus numbers spike

Citing an increase in the number of coronavirus cases and putting the onus squarely on college students and young people frequenting bars with no social distancing, Gov. Kim Reynolds ordered bars, taverns and nightclubs in six counties to close, effective at 5 p.m. today.
Bars in Black Hawk County, as well as Dallas, Johnson, Linn, Polk and Story counties, were ordered to close until Sept. 20. The establishments were still allowed to sell alcoholic beverages for consumption off-premises, according to the text of the proclamation.
Restaurants that serve alcohol in those six counties were also ordered to stop selling and serving alcohol after 10 p.m. each night, effective immediately, Reynolds said in a Thursday morning news conference.
Black Hawk County, Johnson County and Story County are the homes of the University of Northern Iowa, University of Iowa and Iowa State University, respectively.
"As the kids started to go back to school, we saw an increase again," the governor said, adding, "I don't take these decisions lightly."
Reynolds said the action is required to slow the COVID-19 spread – especially among those aged 18-40 – to prevent negative impacts on Iowa’s workforce, health care and school settings. She also requested hosts of gatherings of more than 10 people to maintain 6-foot social distancing and she is encouraging Iowans aged 2 and older to wear masks in public settings.
Reynolds said the statewide level of positive COVID-19 cases among Iowans aged 19 to 24 has increased by 23% with dramatic spikes in Johnson and Story counties. Johnson County saw a jump in positive cases of 58% in the last 14 days and 69% in the past seven days while Story County’s numbers were up 67% over the last 14 days and 74% in the past week.
“Really the data is compelling,” she said, adding that her emergency action is intended to balance various factors in the face of increasing virus activity that threatens to increase hospitalization rates, impact staffing in health care facilities and schools and cause other workforce issues.
Reynolds said case investigation will identify problem areas going forward, and "enforcement mechanisms" would be in place.
"My hope is that we'll be able to dial back these restrictions in the near future," Reynolds said, though a timeline for that was not immediately discussed. "But if they (college students) simply move large-scale parties and other high-risk activity elsewhere, then we're going to be prepared to do more."
“We’re fully ready to take additional action if necessary,” the governor said. “We want to make sure that we get in front of this especially as we move into the flu season.”
--------------
Statewide
All information from the Iowa Department of Public Health, except where noted. (In parenthesis: Change from yesterday.)
Cases of coronavirus: 59,368 (+1,349)
The total number of people who have ever tested positive for active novel coronavirus infection since testing began March 1, 2020.
Average number of cases per day: 589 (+85)
As of yesterday, over a seven-day average.
Percent change in cases over 14 days: 33.9% (+8.7%) National average: -20.5% (+0.4%) (Info: KFF.org)
National ranking in cases per capita: 16th (+1; Massachusetts now 17th) (Info: kff.org)
Rate of spread: 1.17 (-0.01)
The average number of people who currently become infected by an infectious person. Over 1.0 means the virus will spread, and below 1.0 means it has stopped spreading. (Info: Rt.live)
Positive testing rate in past 14 days: 9.1% (+0.7%)
As of May 12, the World Health Organization recommends a positive testing rate of less than 5% or lower for at least 14 days before an area reopens.
Deaths: 1,079 (+18)
The total number of people who died of the novel coronavirus beginning March 1, 2020.
Average number of deaths per day: 6.7 (+1.8)
As of yesterday, over a seven-day average.
Fatality rate: 1.8% (no change)
National ranking in deaths per capita: 24th (no longer tied with Colorado, which is now 25th) (Info: kff.org)
Recoveries: 45,362 (+499)
As of June 30, IDPH now classifies anyone not hospitalized or deceased after 28 days to be recovered.
Recovery rate: 76.4% (-1.1%)
Positive serology tests: 3,007 (+10)
The number of people with no current infection who tested positive for antibodies of the novel coronavirus, indicating they may have already had the virus.
Hospitalized patients with COVID-19:
- Statewide: 305 (-8)
- RMCC Region 6 (Northeast Iowa): 63 (-2)
- RMCC Region 2 (North Central Iowa): 76 (-3)
Patients admitted in last 24 hours:
- Statewide: 36 (-13)
- Region 6: 6 (-3)
- Region 2: 7 (-4)
Hospitalized in intensive care units:
- Statewide: 99 (-3)
- Region 6: 19 (no change)
- Region 2: 23 (no change)
Hospitalized on a ventilator:
- Statewide: 44 (+4)
- Region 6: 7 (-1)
- Region 2: 11 (-1)
Long-term care facility outbreaks: 34 (-1)
An outbreak is added when a facility has three or more residents test positive, and removed when no new cases appear.
- LTC outbreak cases: 1,109 (+34)
- Percentage of total cases: 1.9% (no change)
- LTC outbreak deaths: 581 (+11)
- Percentage of total deaths: 53.8% (+0.1%)
State prisons: (Info: doc.iowa.gov/covid19. Some staff numbers are self-reported.)
Anamosa State Penitentiary
- Inmates positive: 0
- Inmates recovered: 0
- Staff positive: 5
- Staff recovered: 2
- Inmate COVID deaths: 0
Clarinda Correctional Facility
- Inmates positive: 0
- Inmates recovered: 3
- Staff positive: 0
- Staff recovered: 3
- Inmate COVID deaths: 0
Fort Dodge Correctional Facility
- Inmates positive: 2
- Inmates recovered: 358
- Staff positive: 1
- Staff recovered: 38
- Inmate COVID deaths: 3
Iowa Correctional Institute for Women (Mitchellville)
- Inmates positive: 0
- Inmates recovered: 0
- Staff positive: 2
- Staff recovered: 8
- Inmate COVID deaths: 0
Iowa Medical Classification Center (Coralville)
- Inmates positive: 88
- Inmates recovered: 77
- Staff positive: 7
- Staff recovered: 17
- Inmate COVID deaths: 0
Iowa State Penitentiary (Fort Madison)
- Inmates positive: 0
- Inmates recovered: 0
- Staff positive: 9
- Staff recovered: 4
- Inmate COVID deaths: 0
Mount Pleasant Correctional Facility
- Inmates positive: 3
- Inmates recovered: 2
- Staff positive: 2
- Staff recovered: 0
- Inmate COVID deaths: 0
Newton Correctional Facility
- Inmates positive: 0
- Inmates recovered: 0
- Staff positive: 1
- Staff recovered: 2
- Inmate COVID deaths: 0
North Central Correctional Facility (Rockwell City)
- Inmates positive: 0
- Inmates recovered: 0
- Staff positive: 0
- Staff recovered: 0
- Inmate COVID deaths: 0
------------------
Black Hawk County
Cases: 3,613 (+70)
Average cases per day (7-day average): 25.1 (+0.5)
Recoveries: 2,896 (+28)
Deaths: 72 (no change)
Average deaths per day (7-day average): 0.7 (no change)
Number currently infected: 645 (+42)
Percent currently infected of total infections: 15.0% (+0.8%)
Fatality rate: 2.0% (no change)
Serology positive: 701 (no change)
Total population currently infected: 0.5% (no change)
Total population ever infected: 3.3% (+0.1%)
Percent positive in past 14 days: 9.8% (+0.4%)
Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if 10% of students are absent and a 14-day average shows at least 15% of county residents screened for coronavirus test positive.
Long-term care facility outbreaks: 2
- Added Aug. 25: Pinnacle Specialty Care in Cedar Falls: 5 cases (no change), 0 recovered
- Added Aug. 25: Northcrest Specialty Care in Waterloo: 40 cases (+1), 0 recovered
Data below from blackhawkcovid19.com:
Reported cases by sex:
- Male: 53.6% (no change)
- Female: 46.4% (no change)
Reported cases by age:
- 0-17: 5.1% (no change)
- 18-40: 52.2% (no change)
- 41-60: 29.6% (no change)
- 61-80: 10.5% (no change)
- 80+: 2.6% (no change)
Reported cases by race:
- Asian: 9.9% (no change)
- Black: 23.7% (no change)
- Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander: 2.2% (no change)
- White: 64.2% (no change)
Reported cases by ethnicity:
- Hispanic/Latinx: 16% (no change)
- Non-Hispanic: 84% (no change)
Hospitalization rate: 4.3% (no change)
------------------
Bremer County
Cases: 278 (+9)
Average cases per day (7-day average): 6.1 (+1.2)
Recoveries: 176 (+5)
Deaths: 7 (no change)
Average deaths per day (7-day average): 0 (no change)
Number currently infected: 95 (+4)
Percent currently infected of total infections: 33.3% (+0.3%)
Fatality rate: 2.5% (-0.1%)
Serology positive: 7 (no change)
Total population currently infected: 0.4% (no change)
Total population ever infected: 1.1% (no change)
Percent positive in past 14 days: 7.6% (+0.6%)
Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if 10% of students are absent and a 14-day average shows at least 15% of county residents screened for the coronavirus test positive.
Wartburg College (Waverly): (Info: wartburg.edu/knights-care)
- Number of faculty, staff and students testing positive or inconclusive: 6 (+2)
- Number in isolation: 6 (+2)
- Number in quarantine: 24 (+13)
-----------------
Buchanan County
Cases: 169 (+3)
Average cases per day (7-day average): 4.4 (+0.4)
Recoveries: 103 (+5)
Deaths: 1 (no change)
Average deaths per day (7-day average): 0 (no change)
Number currently infected: 65 (-2)
Percent currently infected of total infections: 37.6% (-1.8%)
Fatality rate: 0.6% (no change)
Serology positive: 4 (no change)
Total population currently infected: 0.3% (no change)
Total population ever infected: 0.8% (no change)
Percent positive in past 14 days: 6.0% (-0.1%)
Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if 10% of students are absent and a 14-day average shows at least 15% of county residents screened for the coronavirus test positive.
------------------
Butler County
Cases: 175 (+9)
Average cases per day (7-day average): 6.6 (+1.3)
Recoveries: 140 (+4)
Deaths: 2 (no change)
Average deaths per day (7-day average): 0 (no change)
Number currently infected: 33 (+2)
Percent currently infected of total infections: 18.4% (+0.5%)
Fatality rate: 1.1% (-0.1%)
Serology positive: 4 (no change)
Total population currently infected: 0.2% (no change)
Total population ever infected: 1.2% (no change)
Percent positive in past 14 days: 10.3% (+1.8%)
Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if 10% of students are absent and a 14-day average shows at least 15% of county residents screened for the coronavirus test positive.
---------------
Fayette County
Cases: 132 (+2)
Average cases per day (7-day average): 5.3 (+0.6)
Recoveries: 76 (+1)
Deaths: 1 (no change)
Average deaths per day (7-day average): 0.1 (no change)
Number currently infected: 53 (+3)
Percent currently infected of total infections: 37.6% (+1.1%)
Fatality rate: 0.8% (no change)
Serology positive: 11 (no change)
Total population currently infected: 0.3% (no change)
Total population ever infected: 0.7% (no change)
Percent positive in past 14 days: 5.4% (-0.2%)
Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if 10% of students are absent and a 14-day average shows at least 15% of county residents screened for the coronavirus test positive.
----------------
Floyd County
Cases: 188 (+2)
Average cases per day (7-day average): 2.6 (+0.3)
Recoveries: 166 (+1)
Deaths: 3 (no change)
Average deaths per day (7-day average): 0 (no change)
Number currently infected: 19 (+1)
Percent currently infected of total infections: 9.6% (+0.4%)
Fatality rate: 1.6% (no change)
Serology positive: 10 (+1)
Total population currently infected: 0.1% (no change)
Total population ever infected: 1.3% (+0.1%)
Percent positive in past 14 days: 6.0% (no change)
Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if 10% of students are absent and a 14-day average shows at least 15% of county residents screened for the coronavirus test positive.
--------------------
Grundy County
Cases: 115 (+2)
Average cases per day (7-day average): 4.3 (+0.3)
Recoveries: 70 (+2)
Deaths: 1 (no change)
Average deaths per day (7-day average): 0 (no change)
Number currently infected: 44 (no change)
Percent currently infected of total infections: 36.7% (-0.6%)
Fatality rate: 0.9% (no change)
Serology positive: 5 (no change)
Total population currently infected: 0.4% (no change)
Total population ever infected: 1.0% (no change)
Percent positive in past 14 days: 8.6% (-1.1%)
Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if 10% of students are absent and a 14-day average shows at least 15% of county residents screened for the coronavirus test positive.
