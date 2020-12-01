Reynolds, Miller call on Congress to act on pandemic relief funding

The governor said she is encouraged by recent virus numbers in the state, although she cautioned much work remains ahead. She noted it will be roughly a week before data show whether another surge is coming in the wake of the Thanksgiving holiday.

“Even though the progress we’re making is reassuring, we’re not out of the woods. It is going to continue to take all of us working together to make that possible. So now is not the time to let up on the efforts,” Reynolds said. “So I’m just asking Iowans to continue to do the right thing like you have been. I appreciate the efforts that everybody is putting in place so we can continue to see those numbers come down and, again, hopefully get things back to more of a manageable number.”