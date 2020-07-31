Reynolds defends lack of mask mandate

Face masks are required in public or for certain workers in 42 states, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation, a nonprofit organization that monitors federal and states’ health care policy. Iowa is not among them.

Reynolds has consistently promoted state public health department guidance that Iowans should wear face masks when they are in public and come within six feet of other people. Her administration recently started a public campaign urging Iowans to wear masks, and she reiterated the recommendation Thursday.

But Reynolds has stopped requiring face masks in public. She says a mandate would be difficult to enforce and suggested some states with mask mandates have still seen increases in coronavirus cases.

However, a study published in June determined U.S. states that have mandated the use of face masks experienced a greater decline in daily coronavirus cases compared with states without a mandate.

And a CDC study found a mask mandate was “likely a contributing factor” in preventing spread of the virus in a Missouri hair salon where two stylists were infected with the virus but did not transmit it to any of their customers.

Reynolds said Thursday she believes most Iowans are wearing face masks in public, even without a mandate.