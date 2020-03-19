Reynolds announces Iowa COVID-19 cases up to 44, state has ability to test 400

Hospital officials in Iowa and across the country have expressed concern, as the virus continues to spread and more individuals become infected, that hospitals will not have sufficient resources to accommodate all who need treatment, like ventilators, beds and protective equipment.

“It’s something that we’ve been working with our partners to hear about, and hear what their supply needs are. I think that what we’ve recognized ... that there’s a lot of need around these supplies,” Pedati said.

“So we’ve helped our partners be forward thinking, and thinking about ways to make prudent use of the supplies that we have, thinking about ways to provide supplements when we can, and just wanting to be very careful and thoughtful about how we use all of our health care resources,” she added.

Pedati said not everyone needs to be tested because most individuals who become infected with COVID-19 will experience only mild, flu- or cold-like symptoms. Pedati said those with mild symptoms will be given the same instructions as anyone else: Stay home, rest and stay away from other people.

South Korea, which has fared better than most countries in managing coronavirus’ spread, quickly employed an expansive testing operation and is now seeing the number of cases there go down.