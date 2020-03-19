Reynolds announces Iowa COVID-19 cases up to 44, state has ability to test 400

DES MOINES -- Gov. Kim Reynolds announced six new positive cases of COVID-19 on Thursday afternoon, bringing Iowa's total to 44, but didn't announce any new measures related to slowing the spread beyond the current directives and encouraging people to stay home with any cold or flu symptoms.
During a press conference Thursday at the State Emergency Operations Center at Camp Dodge in Johnston, Reynolds said a rumored shelter-in-place directive, similar to what mayors and governors have done elsewhere in the country, was "not on the table." She also said she has not activated the National Guard, which other media had been reporting.
"We have asked people to follow simple directives, and hopefully they can do that," she said. "We're counting on every Iowan to do their part, and my faith is with them."
As of Thursday afternoon there were 44 confirmed cases of COVID-19 spread throughout 13 counties, Reynolds said. The six new cases included three who reside in Polk County, one who resides in Muscatine County, one living in Dubuque County and one living in Johnson County. Two additional non-residents tested positive at Iowa health care facilities.
Earlier this week, Reynolds announced the closures of schools, public gatherings at restaurants, bars, casinos, theaters and senior centers, and discouraged gatherings of more than 10 people, all in an effort to slow the spread of coronavirus.
Health officials have also been encouraging people to stay home if they were sick with even mild symptoms in order to prevent the spread, something Reynolds and Iowa Department of Public Health medical director Dr. Caitlin Pedati echoed during Thursday's briefing.
"It means our everyday routines need to change to keep our distance from people," Reynolds said.
That's because there was still no vaccine or treatment for COVID-19, putting lives at risk and potentially overwhelming the health care system statewide if people disregarded the advice.
"It truly comes back to keeping an eye on your symptoms, staying away from others and recovering at home," Pedati said. "I know this has been a very rapidly changing and difficult situation for all of us. These are going to be really important things to do going forward."
Iowa's 44 cases were broken out by county, age range and gender for the first time Thursday on the IDPH website. Johnson County has half of the state's 44 cases, at 22. Polk County has 6, Dallas County has 5, and Allamakee County has 2. There was one case each in Adair, Black Hawk, Carroll, Dubuque, Harrison, Muscatine, Pottawattamie, Washington and Winneshiek counties. Two non-residents also tested positive at Iowa health care facilities, according to IDPH.
Of those cases, 25 were female and 19 were male. Eighteen of the cases were from adults between the ages of 61 and 80, 13 were between the ages of 41 and 60, and 10 were between the ages of 18 and 40. Two cases were older than 81 years old, and one case was 17 or younger.
A total of 642 people have tested negative for the virus as of Thursday, according to IDPH.
Officials did note the State Hygenic Lab, where COVID-19 tests were being done, was "now running three shifts." That meant a likely increase in the number of positive cases, said Reynolds. The state has the ability to test 400 people in total at this time, Pedati said.
When asked about whether more people outside of those meeting the strict CDC testing guidelines would be tested, Pedati said the number of positive cases wasn't as much of a concern to her office.
"While having those exact numbers is helpful, what are we doing with it?" she said. "At the end of the day, what's really going to be effective is: People who are ill need to stay home."
"It is that simple," Reynolds echoed. "We can significantly slow the spread and bend the curve, and really start to isolate this in a more timely manner."
Pedati urged hospitals and Iowans to be judicious with current resources, including testing kits and medical supplies.
Hospital officials in Iowa and across the country have expressed concern, as the virus continues to spread and more individuals become infected, that hospitals will not have sufficient resources to accommodate all who need treatment, like ventilators, beds and protective equipment.
“It’s something that we’ve been working with our partners to hear about, and hear what their supply needs are. I think that what we’ve recognized ... that there’s a lot of need around these supplies,” Pedati said.
“So we’ve helped our partners be forward thinking, and thinking about ways to make prudent use of the supplies that we have, thinking about ways to provide supplements when we can, and just wanting to be very careful and thoughtful about how we use all of our health care resources,” she added.
Pedati said not everyone needs to be tested because most individuals who become infected with COVID-19 will experience only mild, flu- or cold-like symptoms. Pedati said those with mild symptoms will be given the same instructions as anyone else: Stay home, rest and stay away from other people.
South Korea, which has fared better than most countries in managing coronavirus’ spread, quickly employed an expansive testing operation and is now seeing the number of cases there go down.
“We’re going to keep working with our clinicians, with our public health and laboratory partners, and again, I know this sounds overly simplistic, but if you really think about it, at the end of the day what’s really going to be effective is people who are ill need to stay home,” Pedati said.