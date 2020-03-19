Reynolds announces Iowa COVID-19 cases up to 44, state had ability to test 400

"It truly comes back to keeping an eye on your symptoms, staying away from others and recovering at home," Pedati said. "I know this has been a very rapidly changing and difficult situation for all of us. These are going to be really important things to do going forward."

Iowa's 44 cases were broken out by county, age range and gender for the first time Thursday on the IDPH website. Johnson County has half of the state's 44 cases, at 22. Polk County has 6, Dallas County has 5, and Allamakee County has 2. There was one case each in Adair, Black Hawk, Carroll, Dubuque, Harrison, Muscatine, Pottawattamie, Washington and Winneshiek counties. Two non-residents also tested positive at Iowa health care facilities, according to IDPH.

Of those cases, 25 were female and 19 were male. Eighteen of the cases were from adults between the ages of 61 and 80, 13 were between the ages of 41 and 60, 10 were between the ages of 18 and 40, two cases were over 81 years old and one case was 17 or younger.

A total of 642 people have tested negative for the virus as of Thursday, according to IDPH.