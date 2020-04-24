Reynolds announces first steps to re-open Iowa while coronavirus deaths hit record high

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

DES MOINES -- On a day when Iowa had its highest numbers yet of new coronavirus-related cases and deaths, Gov. Kim Reynolds announced the first steps in her plan to re-open the state’s myriad closed businesses and amenities.

The state confirmed 521 new cases and 11 additional deaths Friday. Both are the highest single-day totals since the coronavirus was first confirmed here in early March.

The record one-day number of new cases is partially due to increased testing efforts by the state. More than 2,700 tests were processed Thursday; Reynolds said that is much higher than the state had been testing on a daily basis.

Reynolds said that increased testing is part of why she feels comfortable starting a gradual re-opening of the state. On Friday she announced that starting Monday hospitals and clinics may resume conducting elective surgeries, and that farmers markets may operate provided patrons practice safe social distancing measures. Both orders are effective statewide.

“This is our first step of many to re-opening Iowa,” Reynolds said during her daily briefing on the state’s pandemic response. She said she plans to announce more steps on Monday.