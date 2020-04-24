Reynolds announces first steps to re-open Iowa while coronavirus deaths hit record high
Reynolds announces first steps to re-open Iowa while coronavirus deaths hit record high

DES MOINES -- On a day when Iowa had its highest numbers yet of new coronavirus-related cases and deaths, Gov. Kim Reynolds announced the first steps in her plan to re-open the state’s myriad closed businesses and amenities.

The state confirmed 521 new cases and 11 additional deaths Friday. Both are the highest single-day totals since the coronavirus was first confirmed here in early March.

The record one-day number of new cases is partially due to increased testing efforts by the state. More than 2,700 tests were processed Thursday; Reynolds said that is much higher than the state had been testing on a daily basis.

Reynolds said that increased testing is part of why she feels comfortable starting a gradual re-opening of the state. On Friday she announced that starting Monday hospitals and clinics may resume conducting elective surgeries, and that farmers markets may operate provided patrons practice safe social distancing measures. Both orders are effective statewide.

“This is our first step of many to re-opening Iowa,” Reynolds said during her daily briefing on the state’s pandemic response. She said she plans to announce more steps on Monday.

Hospitals reach out to at-risk patients
Local News
Hospitals reach out to at-risk patients

  • Meta Hemenway-Forbes
  • Updated
During a phone conversation with a nurse, a MercyOne patient revealed she was in jeopardy of running out of her medications. Normally the patient would pick up her medications from a local pharmacy, but the COVID-19 pandemic changed that.

Tyson workers say they work 'sick'; clinic seeing 'tons of COVID-19'
Tyson workers say they work 'sick'; clinic seeing 'tons of COVID-19'

  • Amie Rivers
  • Updated
As Black Hawk County's confirmed coronavirus case count has risen dramatically in the past week, workers at Tyson Fresh Meats -- many afraid of losing their jobs -- are sounding the alarm about working conditions and alleging their employer isn't providing information, allowing workers to come in with respiratory symptoms and otherwise covering up the presence of the deadly virus.

Low rate of coronavirus in Black Hawk County
Low rate of coronavirus in Black Hawk County

  • Amie Rivers
With just 12 positive cases, Black Hawk County continued to have a low rate of coronavirus infection relative to other counties in the state so far, but health officials warned that residents needed to continue following social distancing guidelines.

Waterloo native helps lead MIT face shield project
Waterloo native helps lead MIT face shield project

  • Tim Jamison
  • Updated
Martin Culpepper, a Waterloo East High School graduate, is now a professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology working with a team that developed a rapid manufacturing process for face shields needed in the fight against coronavirus.

Food banks on front lines
Food banks on front lines

  • Amie Rivers
"People ... have contacted us and said, 'You know what? I never thought I'd be in this situation, but I am.' And I said, 'That's what the Food Bank is here for.'"

